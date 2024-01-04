en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Arctic Dustoff Team Conducts New Year’s Eve Rescue in Remote Alaska

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
Arctic Dustoff Team Conducts New Year’s Eve Rescue in Remote Alaska

In the quiet town of Tok, Alaska, the dawn of the New Year was marked not by fireworks, but by the hum of helicopter blades. The Arctic Dustoff team from Charlie Company, 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, sprang into action on New Year’s Eve, successfully conducting an aeromedical evacuation for a civilian who required urgent medical attention. Given the community’s size of approximately 1,400 residents and limited medical facilities, the situation necessitated an urgent air evacuation to ensure the individual received the necessary level of care.

Mission Green Light: Rapid Response and Collaboration

The call for help was promptly facilitated by the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, triggering a swift response from the Army crew led by Maj. Jeffrey Crook. From mission approval to take off from Ladd Army Airfield, less than an hour had passed, reflecting the high level of efficiency and preparedness these teams operate with. The crew, comprising a medic and a crew chief, joined forces with a Guardian Flight nurse, who was already providing care to the patient.

In-Flight Care and Successful Transfer

The collaboration ensured the seamless continuation of critical care during the flight, with the helicopter touching down at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital (FMH) at 5:06 p.m. With the patient safely transferred to FMH, the mission was confirmed a success, standing testament to the vital role the Arctic Dustoff team plays in the emergency response framework of Alaska.

Arctic Dustoff: The Lifeline in Remote Alaska

Operating around the clock, the team from Fort Wainwright not only provides aeromedical evacuation support for service members but often collaborates with local emergency services for rescue missions in remote areas of the state. Their recent rescue in October, involving the evacuation of three teenagers, is yet another example of their unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives. This New Year’s Eve mission is a reminder of the dedicated and coordinated efforts of federal, local, and private emergency services in ensuring critical care transportation, regardless of the remoteness of the location or the challenging weather conditions.

0
Aviation
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
13 mins ago
Cargojet: Flying High on the Investment Radar
In the world of investment, the flight of Cargojet (TSX:CJT), Canada’s premier air cargo service provider, has been a topic of keen interest. Over the past three years, the company’s stock value has taken a significant dip — a fallout of post-pandemic demand normalization and broader economic challenges. However, the narrative has started to shift
Cargojet: Flying High on the Investment Radar
Delhi's IGI Airport on Track to Become India's First Hub Airport
44 mins ago
Delhi's IGI Airport on Track to Become India's First Hub Airport
Japan Airlines Expects $104.81M Loss After Plane Collision
44 mins ago
Japan Airlines Expects $104.81M Loss After Plane Collision
Nigerian Aviation Sector: A Year of Turbulence and Hope
14 mins ago
Nigerian Aviation Sector: A Year of Turbulence and Hope
Murtala Muhammad Airport's Runway Theft: Culprits Remain Unidentified
26 mins ago
Murtala Muhammad Airport's Runway Theft: Culprits Remain Unidentified
Delta Air Lines Retains Top Spot in On-Time Performance: A Look at North American Airlines Ranking
39 mins ago
Delta Air Lines Retains Top Spot in On-Time Performance: A Look at North American Airlines Ranking
Latest Headlines
World News
Malaysia Grapples with Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: A Health Crisis in the Making
27 seconds
Malaysia Grapples with Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: A Health Crisis in the Making
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
43 seconds
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over VCU Rams in Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
49 seconds
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over VCU Rams in Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
Texas A&M Women's Tennis Achieves Highest Preseason Rank
51 seconds
Texas A&M Women's Tennis Achieves Highest Preseason Rank
New Mexico Gears Up for Major Oil and Gas Regulatory Reforms
56 seconds
New Mexico Gears Up for Major Oil and Gas Regulatory Reforms
Public Opinion Sours Over Unfulfilled Government Promises
59 seconds
Public Opinion Sours Over Unfulfilled Government Promises
South Dakota State's Special Teams Prep for Showdown with Montana's Junior Bergen
1 min
South Dakota State's Special Teams Prep for Showdown with Montana's Junior Bergen
Furry Therapists Bring Hope and Joy at Edmonton's Salvation Army Centre
1 min
Furry Therapists Bring Hope and Joy at Edmonton's Salvation Army Centre
New Mexico Considers a Mile-Long Buffer Zone around Schools and Daycare Centers to Protect Against Oil and Gas Pollution
1 min
New Mexico Considers a Mile-Long Buffer Zone around Schools and Daycare Centers to Protect Against Oil and Gas Pollution
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app