Andre Stein: The Visionary Behind Eviation's Electric Commuter Planes

Andre Stein, the visionary behind Eve Air Mobility, has embarked on a new endeavor as the CEO of Eviation, with a mission to electrify small commuter airplanes for regional air mobility (RAM) services. This strategic move, Stein clarifies, does not reflect a dwindling faith in urban air mobility (UAM), but rather a recognition of unexplored opportunities in the aviation market.

Revolutionizing Aviation with Electrification

Stein envisions both UAM and RAM as instruments for revolutionizing the aviation industry, commencing with small-scale electric vehicles and potentially escalating in scope as technology progresses. According to him, the current state of electrification is more compatible with smaller aircraft, such as eVTOLs and Eviation's Alice commuter plane. This is primarily due to the limitations of batteries, which restrict their range.

Reshaping Regional Air Mobility

Stein highlights the potential of RAM to rejuvenate underutilized airports and cater to an unmet demand for point-to-point travel. This, he argues, would be a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to larger hub airports or ground transportation. Alice, boasting a 250-nautical mile range, is designed to cater to a significant portion of commercial routes and is projected to infiltrate the market by 2027.

Addressing the Pilot Shortage and Enhancing Air Cargo Delivery

Stein views electric commuter planes as a solution to the prevailing pilot shortage. They could provide a viable pathway for pilots to accrue flying hours. In addition, he is excited about the potential influence of electric aircraft on air cargo delivery. He hints that Alice could potentially revolutionize next-day delivery services. Eviation is currently fine-tuning Alice's design based on test flight data and is in the process of selecting production suppliers.