Alton Bay Ice Runway: A Unique Spectacle in the Aviation World

The Alton Bay Ice Runway, a unique spectacle in the aviation world, is a place where the thunderous roar of engines meets the tranquil silence of a frozen lake. Nestled in the heart of New Hampshire, this FAA-designated ice runway is the only one of its kind in the Lower 48 states, offering a distinctive experience to private pilots for over three decades.

Waiting for Winter: The Ice Runway’s Seasonal Debut

Each year, the ice runway’s opening hinges on a single, critical factor: the thickness of the ice. Officials vigilantly monitor the frozen surface, ensuring that it reaches and maintains a thickness of at least 12 inches— a requirement indispensable not only for the aircraft but primarily to support the heavy load of the trucks that plow this icy airstrip. Typically, the runway opens in mid-January, drawing the attention and anticipation of the aviation community.

The Battle with Climate Change

However, the runway’s accessibility is progressively becoming an uncertain affair, courtesy of climate change. The fluctuations in the climate have led to its non-operation in 2019 and 2023, leaving many pilots and aviation enthusiasts disappointed. The decision to open or close the runway rests with the airport manager, Jason Leavitt, who oversees the meticulous process of ice monitoring. As per regulations, the runway must be closed by March 15th, marking the end of a brief yet thrilling season.

Aviation Enthusiasm in New Hampshire

The aviation fervor in New Hampshire extends beyond the ice runway. The New Hampshire Aviation Museum, located at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, serves as a testament to the state’s rich aviation history. It houses a vast collection of unique artifacts, including a canopy from a Navy jet that local children have repurposed into a snow sled.

An Esteemed Destination for Private Pilots

The allure of the Alton Bay Ice Runway is far-reaching. Private pilots, some journeying from as far as Florida, covet the opportunity to land on this frozen marvel. Their reward? An ‘Ice Chip’ commemorative piece, a cherished token signifying their daring feat. The runway’s popularity has seen a significant boost over the years, especially due to social media. Anyone curious about the current status of the ice runway can turn to its Facebook page or a recorded phone line for updates.