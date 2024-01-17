Alaska Airlines CEO Apologizes for Mid-Flight Scare, Triggers FAA Investigation into Boeing

Ben Minicucci, CEO of Alaska Airlines, has offered a public apology in the wake of a recent mid-flight incident where a plane's door plug blew off, leaving a significant hole in the aircraft's side. The incident, which prompted an emergency return to Portland, could have had disastrous consequences if not for the professionalism and composure of the flight crew.

Emergency Landing: A Test of Crew's Training and Response

Despite the panic that such a situation could inherently instigate, the flight crew managed the crisis with aplomb, ensuring the safety of all passengers on board. The CEO's acknowledgment of their critical role underlines Alaska Airlines' commitment to passenger safety, and the efficacy of its crew's training and emergency response protocols.

FAA Investigation and Boeing's Quality Control

The incident has triggered an inspection of all Boeing 737 Max 9 planes with door plugs by federal regulators, leading to a temporary grounding of these aircraft. This has resulted in a daily cancellation of 110-150 flights, given that the 737 Max 9 planes constitute 20% of Alaska Airlines' fleet. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating Boeing's manufacturing practices and production lines as part of its probe, having already completed 40 inspections of the grounded aircraft.

Manufacturers and Suppliers: Quality Assurance Measures

The CEO of Spirit AeroSystems, the supplier of the door plug for the affected Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9, has announced increased inspections and measures to enhance quality assurance. Boeing also plans to introduce new measures to strengthen its quality control system, with a retired U.S. Navy director now tasked with leading an assessment into its manufacturing facilities and supplier quality oversight.

The blowout incident on the Alaska Airlines flight has sparked lawsuits against both Alaska and Boeing, and calls for a congressional investigation into Boeing's quality and leadership. Amid all these developments, Boeing's CEO, Dave Calhoun, has pledged full and transparent cooperation with the investigations.