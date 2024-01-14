en English
Aviation

Airline Incidents Underline Importance of Pre-Flight Safety Briefings

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:15 pm EST
Airline Incidents Underline Importance of Pre-Flight Safety Briefings

Recent airline incidents have put a spotlight on the vital role of pre-flight safety demonstrations in ensuring passenger safety. Two significant events in the early days of January have brought the critical need for passengers to heed safety instructions into sharp relief. An Airbus A350-900 operated by Japan Airlines and a Boeing 737 Max 9 under Alaska Airlines both faced near-disastrous situations, underlining the importance of adhering to safety protocols during emergencies.

The Incidents

On January 2, a Japan Airlines Airbus A350-900 caught fire at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport following a collision with a Japanese coast guard plane. This led to an emergency evacuation in which all 379 people on board survived. Just a few days later, on January 5, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 experienced a door plug blowout at 16,000 feet, which was handled safely without any serious injuries, thanks to the swift and professional actions of the flight crew.

The Flight Attendants’ Perspective

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, threw light on the traditionally low attention rate to safety demonstrations. She raised the point that the industry has reduced flight attendant staffing while increasing the number of seats on planes, potentially contributing to lower engagement with safety instructions.

The Efforts to Engage Passengers

Despite these challenges, airlines have been making concerted efforts to engage passengers with more captivating safety briefings. Measures taken to hold passengers’ attention include pausing in-flight entertainment and rolling out eye-catching videos. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandates airlines to conduct pre-flight safety briefings but does not dictate the method of delivery. The recent mishaps underscore the fact that compliance with safety instructions, such as leaving luggage behind during evacuations, can indeed save lives.

These incidents also serve to reaffirm the overall safety of air travel. The year 2023 has been one of the safest years on record for commercial passenger jet travel, largely thanks to strict safety regulations and protocols. This emphasises the need for passengers to prioritise safety over distractions during air travel, by paying close attention to pre-flight safety demonstrations and instructions.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

