Airline Incidents Underline Importance of Pre-Flight Safety Briefings

Recent airline incidents have put a spotlight on the vital role of pre-flight safety demonstrations in ensuring passenger safety. Two significant events in the early days of January have brought the critical need for passengers to heed safety instructions into sharp relief. An Airbus A350-900 operated by Japan Airlines and a Boeing 737 Max 9 under Alaska Airlines both faced near-disastrous situations, underlining the importance of adhering to safety protocols during emergencies.

The Incidents

On January 2, a Japan Airlines Airbus A350-900 caught fire at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport following a collision with a Japanese coast guard plane. This led to an emergency evacuation in which all 379 people on board survived. Just a few days later, on January 5, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 experienced a door plug blowout at 16,000 feet, which was handled safely without any serious injuries, thanks to the swift and professional actions of the flight crew.

The Flight Attendants’ Perspective

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, threw light on the traditionally low attention rate to safety demonstrations. She raised the point that the industry has reduced flight attendant staffing while increasing the number of seats on planes, potentially contributing to lower engagement with safety instructions.

The Efforts to Engage Passengers

Despite these challenges, airlines have been making concerted efforts to engage passengers with more captivating safety briefings. Measures taken to hold passengers’ attention include pausing in-flight entertainment and rolling out eye-catching videos. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandates airlines to conduct pre-flight safety briefings but does not dictate the method of delivery. The recent mishaps underscore the fact that compliance with safety instructions, such as leaving luggage behind during evacuations, can indeed save lives.

These incidents also serve to reaffirm the overall safety of air travel. The year 2023 has been one of the safest years on record for commercial passenger jet travel, largely thanks to strict safety regulations and protocols. This emphasises the need for passengers to prioritise safety over distractions during air travel, by paying close attention to pre-flight safety demonstrations and instructions.