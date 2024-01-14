Airline Incidents Stress Importance of Pre-Flight Safety Demonstrations

Flight safety demonstrations, the brief moments before takeoff when passengers are encouraged to take note of the aircraft’s safety features, often fall on deaf ears. However, two incidents this month have underscored the crucial importance of these presentations. On January 2nd, a Japan Airlines Airbus A350-900 and a Japanese coast guard plane collided at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, and on January 5th, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 had a door plug blow out mid-flight. These events signal a stern reminder to the global flying populace about the importance of being attentive during safety briefings.

The Incidents and Their Implications

An Airbus A350-900 belonging to Japan Airlines was involved in a collision with a Japanese coast guard plane at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. The event resulted in a swift evacuation of 379 people and unfortunately, the death of five crew members on the coast guard aircraft. Separately, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 experienced a door plug blowout at 16,000 feet, which, although resulted in no serious injuries, lead to a swift descent of oxygen masks to passengers.

The Challenge for Airlines

The attention rate during safety demonstrations is alarmingly low, as passengers are commonly distracted by personal gadgets, entertainment systems, or simply their thoughts. This poses a significant challenge to airlines and flight attendants, particularly as reduced staffing and increased seat numbers on planes have made it more difficult to ensure passengers are attentive. Airlines have resorted to creative measures to enhance the effectiveness of their safety briefings, including pausing in-flight entertainment and creating engaging safety videos.

The Importance of Adherence

While the FAA mandates that airlines provide pre-flight safety briefings, it does not prescribe the method of presentation. This offers airlines the flexibility to devise their own safety presentations, with the ultimate goal of ensuring passenger safety. The recent Japan Airlines incident highlighted the importance of adhering to emergency procedures, as a quick evacuation was facilitated by passengers leaving their luggage behind. It serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of ignoring safety demonstrations, and the life-saving information they impart.