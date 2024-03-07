Airbus H160 Helicopter Cleared for Indian Skies, DGCA Grants Type Acceptance

MUMBAI: In a significant development for India's aviation sector, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted a letter of type acceptance to Airbus' H160 helicopter, marking a milestone for the European aerospace giant's latest medium utility rotorcraft. Airbus announced this achievement through a press statement on Thursday, highlighting the H160's technological advancements and its readiness to serve diverse missions across the Indian landscape.

Technological Marvel Meets Operational Excellence

The H160 stands out as one of the most technologically advanced helicopters in the world, designed with a focus on operational safety and comfort. Its versatility allows it to perform a wide array of missions including offshore transportation, emergency medical services, and even private aviation. With certifications already in place from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the H160 is poised to make a significant impact on the Indian market. According to Airbus, the H160's specifications are impressive, boasting a capacity for up to 12 passengers and a cruise speed of 255 kmph, ensuring efficiency and reliability for operators.

Addressing India's Connectivity Challenges

India's geographic diversity presents unique connectivity challenges, particularly in its hilly northeastern regions and island territories. Despite these challenges, the country's civil-registered helicopter fleet remains modest, with approximately 250 rotor wings currently in operation. A significant portion of these helicopters cater to offshore operations, indicating a vast potential for growth in other sectors. Airbus highlights the H160's role in not just enhancing connectivity but also in contributing to the economic development and nation-building efforts of India through various applications such as aerial law enforcement and aerial works.

Building a Holistic Helicopter Ecosystem

Airbus Helicopters' commitment to India extends beyond the introduction of the H160. Sunny Guglani, Head of Airbus Helicopters, Airbus India and South Asia, emphasized the company's plans to develop a comprehensive helicopter ecosystem within the country. This includes local Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities, and the production of helicopters in India, as announced earlier in the year. The DGCA's type acceptance of the H160 is a critical step towards this vision, starting with its introduction to a corporate customer and the potential for broader deployment across various sectors.

As the H160 prepares to take to the Indian skies, its arrival signifies a new era in Indian aviation, offering promising prospects for enhanced connectivity, economic growth, and the strengthening of India's aviation infrastructure.