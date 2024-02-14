Air Mobility Command Boosts Connectivity and Readiness for Strategic Competition

Air Mobility Command (AMC) recently dispatched 160 airmen from various contingency response groups to Ramstein Air Base in Germany. This real-world operation aimed to fortify partnerships and bolster connectivity among the CRGs, focusing on mission planning and execution.

Unit Effectiveness Inspection: Ensuring Compliance and Standardization

Concurrently, AMC conducted a Unit Effectiveness Inspection at Pope Army Airfield, scrutinizing adherence to regulations and governing guidelines across different career fields. This evaluation involved daily reporting, assessment sessions, and embedded inspectors within units. Drawing from AMC's pool of subject matter experts, the inspectors emphasized standardization of processes, interoperability of units, and supporting air power globally.

Gen. Mike Minihan: Investing in Connectivity for Enhanced Warfighting Capabilities

Gen. Mike Minihan, the AMC Commander, underscored the urgency for near-term investment in connectivity to boost the survivability, agility, resiliency, and lethality of AMC's warfighting capabilities. He outlined initiatives targeted at bridging gaps in consolidating Command Relationships, enhancing Command and Control, and optimizing human performance for aircrew undertaking maximum endurance operations.

Human Performance Industry Day: Optimizing Aircrew Performance

To address the challenge of optimizing human performance, AMC organized a Human Performance Industry Day. This event aimed to explore innovative solutions to enhance the capabilities of aircrew conducting extended operations.

In 2023, AMC flew over 23 thousand global missions, transporting more than 283 thousand tons of cargo and 705 thousand passengers. As the joint force maneuver, AMC is committed to addressing gaps and shortfalls to ensure preparedness for strategic competition and potential conflicts, particularly in the Pacific.

Exercises such as Bamboo Eagle 24-1 and Red Flag were conducted to maintain readiness. Minihan's vision includes having 25% of the fleet connected by 2025. By investing in connectivity, AMC aims to strengthen its warfighting capabilities and ensure its readiness for any strategic competition, deterrence, or potential conflict.