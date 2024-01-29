Air Japan Adds Singapore to its Network with New Flight Service from Tokyo's Narita

Air Japan, a subsidiary of All Nippon Airways (ANA), has officially announced the inauguration of its new service spanning Tokyo's Narita International Airport (NRT) and Singapore Changi Airport (SIN). Slated to commence on April 26, this service marks Singapore as Air Japan's third destination after Bangkok and Seoul Incheon. The airline aims to launch the route with five weekly flights on specific days, using a Boeing 787-8 equipped with a 324-seat all-economy configuration.

Flight Schedule and Competition

The outbound flight, NQ3, is scheduled to depart Narita at 5:35 p.m. and touch down in Singapore at 11:55 p.m. local time. Conversely, the return flight, NQ4, will take off from Singapore at 12:55 a.m. and land in Narita at 9:10 a.m. This move places Air Japan in a competitive market landscape, with its redeye flight schedule directly challenging Zipair's similarly timed flights. Despite this, ANA will persist in offering seven weekly flights from both Narita and Haneda to Singapore.

Current Market Scenario

The route between Narita and Changi is currently operated by a slew of carriers, including Singapore Airlines, ANA, Japan Airlines, Zipair, and Scoot, contributing to a total of 26,152 two-way seats weekly. This figure signals a notable increase from the previous year's capacity. The relaxation of Tokyo's COVID-19 border policies has triggered a substantial surge in passenger traffic between Singapore and Japan.

Future Plans

Air Japan is not stopping at this. Following the receipt of its second Boeing 787-8 aircraft in February, the airline is set to escalate its Bangkok and Incheon services to daily flights, thus intensifying its international presence.