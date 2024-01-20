Air Force Global Strike Command: Pioneering Innovation with AFWERX

The Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) has achieved a historic milestone as it has been selected for a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Specific Topic under AFWERX, marking it the first major command to receive such a designation. The move is a clear testament to the AFGSC's commitment to modernizing legacy systems and integrating innovative capabilities.

AFWERX and SBIR: Fostering Innovation

AFWERX, an initiative of the Air Force Research Laboratory, is designed to foster innovation and entrepreneurship within the Department of the Air Force. By offering SBIR Specific Topics, AFWERX encourages small businesses and startups to propose cutting-edge solutions to challenges identified by the Department. So far, AFGSC has four approved solicitations with two more pending. The Command has been allocated up to $18 million in funds and could receive an additional $7 million.

The Vision of Modernization

Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, who has been vocal about the necessity of upgrading current weapon systems, highlighted the importance of this endeavor. The focus remains on enhancing the B-52, which is projected to be in service until the 2050s with upgrades such as new engines and avionics.

Leveraging SBIR for Rapid Innovation

The A5N Division, also known as the Commercial Capabilities Integration Transition Division (CCIT), is collaborating with the Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP) and Small Business Consulting Corporation (SBCC) to maximize SBIR opportunities. The goal is to enable rapid innovation, bypassing the traditionally lengthy procurement process. The first set of solicitations targets improvements in areas such as B-52 pylon modification and advanced battery development.

Scouting Solutions and Facilitating Introductions

The CCIT Division is actively recruiting innovative companies and has already facilitated the introduction of 45 new technologies and over $100 million in contracts to AFGSC, with 10 companies moving towards transition. This approach aims to increase the effectiveness of addressing Striker needs by tapping into American commercial technology markets.