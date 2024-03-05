Aerocool Rescue Helicopter Welcomes Advanced Airbus H145 to Fleet, Enhancing Bay of Plenty Coastal Responses

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter service has recently announced an exciting development in its mission to provide critical support to the Bay of Plenty Coastal region. A new Airbus H145 twin-engine rescue helicopter, equipped with state-of-the-art autopilot capabilities and a spacious cabin for emergency medical equipment, has been added to the fleet. This enhancement is largely attributed to the generous contributions of the community and sponsors.

Advertisment

Advanced Autopilot Capabilities

The Airbus H145 stands out for its advanced autopilot features, which allow the helicopter's flight control system to take over various manual operations. By enabling the helicopter to fly both predefined and customized routes with precision, the pilot's workload is significantly reduced. This allows them to focus more on critical aspects of each mission. The advanced system also offers the crew an improved ability to navigate through challenging weather conditions, previously deemed unsuitable for flight.

Increased Cabin Space for Emergency Response

Advertisment

Another notable advantage of the Airbus H145 is the increased cabin space, which facilitates easy access to specialized emergency medical equipment. This feature is crucial for the Critical Care Flight Paramedic onboard, enabling more efficient emergency response processes. Liam, the Base Manager and Pilot of the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter, emphasized that the addition of the Airbus H145 is a "game-changer" for the crew, significantly enhancing their capability to respond to critical situations.

Commitment to Community and Continuous Service

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter, staffed by a dedicated team of pilots, crewmen, and critical care flight paramedics, remains on call 24/7 throughout the year. In 2023 alone, the team successfully completed 519 missions, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to the Bay of Plenty Coastal region and its surrounding areas. The introduction of the Airbus H145 reinforces this commitment, promising an even greater level of service for those in need.

With the deployment of the Airbus H145, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter service strengthens its capability to provide swift, efficient, and advanced aid during emergencies. This milestone not only represents a significant leap forward in rescue operations but also underscores the vital role of community support and sponsorship in enhancing public safety and emergency responsiveness.