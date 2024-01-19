ACEA Fuels Economic Growth in Atlantic County through Aviation Projects

Atlantic County is bracing for an economic upswing as the Atlantic County Economic Alliance (ACEA) spearheads a slew of initiatives focused on the aviation industry and adjacent sectors. At the heart of this economic revitalization is the Atlantic City International Airport (ACY), where a significant development is set to take flight.

Pharmaceutical-grade Air Cargo Facility at ACY

In response to the burgeoning demand for air cargo capacity and the saturation at nearby international airports, Industrial Realty Group (IRG) has laid out plans to establish a pharmaceutical-grade air cargo facility at ACY. The only airport in the vicinity with the capacity to handle significant expansion, ACY is about to become a major hub in air cargo logistics. IRG's ambitious project incorporates a three million-square-foot industrial space that integrates with an air cargo terminal, dedicating 200,000 square feet to aviation space alone.

Boosting STEM Education and Local Development

Recognizing the importance of education in fostering sustainable growth, the ACEA has backed the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City with a $40,000 grant. This contribution supports a drone and aviation program, adding to the growing emphasis on STEM education in the region. In parallel, the ACEA has greenlighted plans for a dual-brand hotel by Schoffer Enterprises and a youth sports and hotel facility by Alan Nau, both strategically located near the airport.

Setting the Stage for Aerospace Innovation

Committed to cementing South Jersey's position as a leader in remotely piloted aircraft operations, the ACEA has thrown its weight behind the National Aerospace Research and Technology Park (NARTP). The park is nurturing initiatives like the Airfield Autonomy Initiative and an unmanned aerial systems test corridor, with the aim of automating airport systems. These efforts are part of a strategy developed by independent consultant AngelouEconomics.

As it navigates the county through these transformative projects, the ACEA, financed by the county, continues to diversify the economic landscape of Atlantic County. The organization's commitment to economic growth and diversity has already made a significant impact on local development projects and promises to reshape the region's future.