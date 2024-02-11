Access Holdings CEO Herbert Wigwe Dies in Helicopter Crash

In a tragic turn of events, Herbert Wigwe, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings PLC, lost his life in a helicopter crash on Friday. The accident occurred in the Mojave Desert near the California-Nevada border. Wigwe's wife and son, as well as Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, and two crew members, were also on board and perished in the crash.

Former Aviation Minister Osita Chidoka shared insight into Wigwe's last moments. Recounting a planned meeting with Wigwe on Thursday, Chidoka revealed that the CEO had been a frequent traveler, often visiting various destinations around the world. Wigwe's wife, remembered fondly by Chidoka as having attended his wedding 22 years ago, accompanied her husband on this fateful journey. Their son, who had been mentored by Chidoka, was also among the passengers.

The helicopter, an Airbus EC130, was chartered for a flight from Palm Springs, California, to Boulder City, Nevada. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has commenced an investigation into the cause of the crash. According to US authorities, wintry weather conditions may have contributed to the accident. The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. local time.

A Visionary Leader and His Legacy

Herbert Wigwe was not only the CEO of Access Holdings PLC but also the co-founder of Access Bank, one of Nigeria's largest banks. He assumed the role of Group Managing Director and CEO of Access Bank in 2014. Known for his visionary leadership, Wigwe was instrumental in Access Bank's growth, leading it to become the largest bank in Nigeria in 2018 after acquiring Diamond Bank. His commitment to social impact initiatives was commendable, leaving an indelible mark on the Nigerian banking sector.

At the time of his passing, Wigwe was planning to expand Access Bank's services to Asia in the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, he was in the process of establishing his own educational institute, Wigwe University, set to launch in September in Nigeria's oil-rich Niger Delta region. Tributes have been pouring in from various quarters following the news of his untimely demise.

As the world mourns the loss of a visionary leader, the investigation into the cause of the crash continues. The tragic accident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the enduring impact of one's legacy. The loss of Herbert Wigwe, his family, and associates will be deeply felt, not just in the Nigerian banking sector, but across the globe.