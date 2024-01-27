2024 Aviation Senior Leader Forum: Transforming Aviation Warfighting and Strengthening the Sacred Trust

Over 200 U.S. Army Aviation leaders gathered at Fort Novosel, Alabama, between January 23-25 for the 2024 Aviation Senior Leader Forum. The event, themed "Transforming Aviation Warfighting, Strengthening the Sacred Trust", was a platform for discussing the current challenges and future prospects of Army aviation.

Discussions and Deliberations

The forum featured guest speakers and breakout sessions addressing operations, training, and leader development. Among the key topics discussed were the role of unmanned systems in warfare, changes to medical evacuation protocols, and the branch's primary duty of supporting ground soldiers.

Major Gen. Michael C. McCurry's Perspective

Event host and Army Aviation branch chief, Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, provided an update on the branch's status. He emphasized the importance of learning from experienced warfighters and acknowledged the enlisted corps' crucial role. McCurry also detailed his responsibilities, which include managing force modernization and training.

Addressing Aviation Mishaps

The forum also delved into the review of aviation mishaps and the implementation of safety measures. This discussion underlines the Army's commitment to reducing risk and ensuring the safety of its personnel.

Key Contributions from High-Ranking Officials

Several high-ranking officials, such as Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George and Gen. Gary Brito of Training and Doctrine Command, contributed to the forum via videoconference. They emphasized readiness, discipline, transformation, and the eradication of harmful behaviors, reinforcing the Army's commitment to continuous improvement.

National Guard Bureau's Alignment

National Guard Bureau chief, Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, highlighted the Guard's alignment with the Army's modernization process, emphasizing the importance of synergy in achieving military objectives.

The event concluded with updates from various Army aviation entities, reinforcing the branch's commitment to supporting ground soldiers and enhancing warfighting capabilities.