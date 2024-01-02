en English
Aviation

2023: A Landmark Year for Safety in Commercial Aviation

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
The year 2023 has been marked as a landmark in aviation history, with safety levels reaching an all-time high. According to Adrian Young, a senior aviation consultant for the Dutch air safety organization To70, there was a significant decline in both the number of accidents and the fatalities resulting from them. The industry recorded only two fatal accidents, a substantial decrease from the previous year’s count of six. Furthermore, the number of deaths plummeted to less than half of that from 2022, with 86 fatalities compared to 178.

Notable Improvement in Aviation Safety

Notably, the fatal accidents involved propeller aircraft on domestic flights and did not include any international flights or passenger jets. The fatal accident rate in 2023 was less than one in 15 million flights, a figure that stands three times better than the 10-year average. While this does exclude the crash of a private jet carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin, the overall safety record is still commendable, making 2023 one of the safest years in aviation history.

Aviation Safety Measures and Protocols

The aviation industry’s steady progress towards safety has been characterized by rigorous measures and protocols. In 2023, aviation regulators published hundreds of airworthiness directives addressing major safety issues, including the Pratt Whitney PW1100G engine inspections and manufacturing quality defects. Fleet inspections and replacements of engine components were accelerated due to potential failures. Warnings were also issued for the usage of the engine anti-ice system in dry air for more than five minutes on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, as it could cause engine damage.

Addressing Aircraft Safety Concerns

Airbus A380s were also affected by wing outer rear spar cracks, which necessitated repetitive detailed inspections. The severity of these cracks showed a clear relationship with the amount of time the airplane spent on the ground, leading to a redefinition of inspection parameters. In addition, the FAA superseded an AD for all Boeing 777 aircraft due to errors in the initial directive related to fastener cap seals. This introduced a second urgent unsafe condition, further highlighting the industry’s commitment to safety.

In conclusion, the significant reduction in fatal accidents and fatalities in 2023 is a testament to the aviation industry’s relentless efforts to enhance its safety measures and protocols. The statistics of the past year indicate a bright future for the industry, where safety is not just a priority, but an integral part of its operation.

Aviation Safety
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

