en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Australia’s Rental Crisis: A Deep Dive into the Alarming Decline in Listings

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:10 am EST
Australia’s Rental Crisis: A Deep Dive into the Alarming Decline in Listings

Australia’s rental sector is currently in the throes of a crisis, marked by a severe lack of available rental properties. Detailed data released by MCG Quantity Surveyors underscores the gravity of the situation, bringing to light the postcodes suffering from the direst paucity of rental listings as of December 2023.

Mounting Strain on Rental Market

Mike Mortlock, the Managing Director of MCG Quantity Surveyors, has pointed out the considerable pressure on the rental market. He has drawn particular attention to areas such as Greater Sydney and Regional New South Wales. These regions are bearing the brunt of an acute shortage of rental options. The scarcity is deepening the difficulties that renters are grappling with.

Trends in Key Rental Markets

Moreover, the data signals worrisome trends in the traditionally robust rental markets of Greater Melbourne and Greater Brisbane. There has been a startling drop in rental listings in these areas. Consequently, the search for rental accommodation in these regions has become an increasingly uphill battle for individuals and families seeking to rent.

Implications for Investors

This scarcity, while problematic for renters, presents a unique window of opportunity for investors, especially in light of the potential shift in interest rates anticipated for 2024. However, a balanced approach is required when navigating the housing market, considering both the immediate needs of renters and the long-term prospects for investors.

Lowest Rental Listings

The data from MCG Quantity Surveyors identifies the postcodes with the sparsest rental listings. These include suburbs such as Oyster Bay, Mount Vernon, Iluka, Upwey, Selville East, Moorabol, Frenches Creek, Cornubia, Rockhampton, Christie Downs, McLaren Vale, Whyalla Jenkins, Risdon Vale, Sorell, Beaconsfield, Singleton, Kingsley, Beelerup, Coolalinga, and Flynn.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 seconds ago
The AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football, Culture, and Unity
In an electrifying display of unity, culture, and athletic prowess, the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 is set to ignite the global football stage. This year, the tournament returns to the vibrant shores of Côte d’Ivoire, marking the second time since 1984 that the Ivorian nation hosts this prestigious event. As the clock
The AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football, Culture, and Unity
Cambodia and Germany Strengthen Ties: A Focus on Cooperation and Development
38 seconds ago
Cambodia and Germany Strengthen Ties: A Focus on Cooperation and Development
Jake Weatherald's Heroic Knock Leads Adelaide Strikers to Crucial BBL13 Victory
39 seconds ago
Jake Weatherald's Heroic Knock Leads Adelaide Strikers to Crucial BBL13 Victory
Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's Daughter, Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Christian Ceremony
4 seconds ago
Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's Daughter, Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Christian Ceremony
Artificial Intelligence and QR Codes: The New Frontier in Scams
4 seconds ago
Artificial Intelligence and QR Codes: The New Frontier in Scams
Catastrophic Congo River Flooding: A Dire Reminder of the Climate Crisis
14 seconds ago
Catastrophic Congo River Flooding: A Dire Reminder of the Climate Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Cholera Crisis in Zambia: Desperate Plea for Help as City Shutdown Looms
2 mins
Cholera Crisis in Zambia: Desperate Plea for Help as City Shutdown Looms
Asian Cup 2024: The Star Players to Watch Out For
2 mins
Asian Cup 2024: The Star Players to Watch Out For
Kenyan Athlete Sarah Chepchirchir Faces Doping Suspension Again
6 mins
Kenyan Athlete Sarah Chepchirchir Faces Doping Suspension Again
Systemic Inflammation and Immune Dysregulation: A New Angle to Understanding Long COVID
6 mins
Systemic Inflammation and Immune Dysregulation: A New Angle to Understanding Long COVID
Andhra Pradesh Government to Complete Comprehensive Caste Survey Ahead of Elections
7 mins
Andhra Pradesh Government to Complete Comprehensive Caste Survey Ahead of Elections
The Battle Over Voter Ink: NDC Versus EC
7 mins
The Battle Over Voter Ink: NDC Versus EC
Ambassador Adonia Ayebare Advocates for Political Independence at NAM Summit
9 mins
Ambassador Adonia Ayebare Advocates for Political Independence at NAM Summit
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
10 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
12 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app