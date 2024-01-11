en English
BNN Newsroom

Australia to Introduce New Consultation Rules for Offshore Gas Projects

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
In a significant stride towards resolving legal complexities hindering offshore gas development projects, Australian Resources Minister, Madeleine King, has revealed the government’s intentions to introduce new consultation rules. This move is a direct response to the criticism directed at the existing system, blamed for being excessively intricate and causing confusion, thereby leading to a pause in gas development initiatives.

Addressing the Legal Maze

The announcement to review the current consultation rules comes in the wake of project progress being impeded and investment being deterred due to the legal convolutions. The objective behind this government initiative is to provide clarity and eradicate ambiguity in the system, thus paving a smoother path for future offshore gas developments.

Consultation with Stakeholders

To draft the potential changes, the Federal Government will begin consultations with various stakeholders from Friday. These include the gas industry and traditional owner groups. This inclusive approach ensures that the interests and rights of all parties involved are taken into account while crafting the new rules.

A Push for Resource Development

The move signals the government’s commitment to fostering a more conducive environment for resource development. Companies like Woodside Energy have appreciated this initiative, with the firm having submitted practical recommendations to improve the regulatory framework. It further supports the objectives of the strategy and believes that Australia has the natural resources to emerge as a leader in the energy transition.

However, details regarding the exact nature of the new rules or the timeline for their implementation are yet to be provided. Nonetheless, the initiative is a testament to the government’s efforts to balance development with the rights of various stakeholders, making it a significant step towards efficient resource management.

BNN Newsroom
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

BNN Newsroom

