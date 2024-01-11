en English
BNN Newsroom

Australia Set to Revamp Offshore Gas Development Consultation Rules

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:32 am EST
Australia Set to Revamp Offshore Gas Development Consultation Rules

Resources Minister Madeleine King has shed light on an impending revamp of Australia’s offshore gas development consultation rules. This move comes as a response to wide-ranging criticism of the existing system, identified as a labyrinth of intricacies that has significantly hampered projects and posed a jeopardy to the sector’s investment. The Federal Government intends to solicit feedback from a broad array of stakeholders, including the gas industry and traditional owner groups, launching its initiative this Friday.

Unraveling the Complexities

The central objective of these proposed rules is to streamline the convoluted legal processes that have previously obstructed development. The intention is to foster an environment more amenable to investment while ensuring that the concerns and rights of all stakeholders receive due consideration. This undertaking is an attempt to reconcile the competing interests in the sector, providing a clear and unambiguous roadmap for offshore gas developments.

Woodside Energy’s Role

One of the key players in the industry, Woodside Energy, has expressed enthusiasm in contributing to the shaping of the Australian Government’s Future Gas Strategy. The company has emphasized the critical need for fiscal and regulatory stability to mitigate investment risks and develop Australia’s resources. Woodside has put forth practical and constructive recommendations aimed at addressing the issues influencing the gas industry, including the enhancement of the regulatory framework for timely approvals.

Australia’s Energy Future

Woodside also champions the objectives of the strategy, underlining the pivotal role gas plays in a responsible energy transition. The company firmly believes in Australia’s potential to become a regional and global leader in the energy sector. The proposed consultation rules, therefore, could be a significant step towards achieving this vision, effectively unlocking the future of Australia’s energy industry.

BNN Newsroom
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

