BNN Newsroom

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC Raises Dividends Amidst Strong Demand

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
Atrato Onsite Energy PLC Raises Dividends Amidst Strong Demand

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, a leading renewable energy investment trust based in London, has announced a rise in its dividends, despite witnessing a slight dip in its net asset value (NAV) per share. The NAV per share has experienced a 0.9% decline to 92.0 pence as of September 30, compared to the previous year’s 92.8 pence. However, the company has demonstrated its financial agility by elevating its dividend by 66% to 5.0 pence per share, up from the previous 3.01 pence.

Boosting Dividends Amidst Economic Headwinds

Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, Atrato Onsite Energy has shown resilience by setting an ambitious dividend target of 5.5 pence for the financial year set to conclude on September 30, 2024. This decision comes in the wake of strong demand and commitments made by corporations and governments towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions. The renewable energy sector is currently riding a wave of positive momentum, spurred by concerns surrounding energy security and the global push towards sustainability.

Stellar Growth Prospects on the Horizon

The firm has identified a potential pipeline of lucrative opportunities worth an impressive GBP 410 million. Known for delivering flexible solar solutions, Atrato Onsite Energy continues to witness an influx of new customer enquiries and positive feedback from its existing client base. These factors are indicative of a promising growth trajectory for the company in the near future.

Driving UK’s Transition to Net Zero

Despite the challenges posed by the broader economic landscape, Atrato Onsite Energy remains bullish about its pivotal role in supporting the UK’s transition to net zero. The company’s shares were trading 2.3% higher at 72.80 pence in London following the announcement, reflecting investor confidence in its strategic direction and robust financial performance.

BNN Newsroom
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

