BNN Newsroom

Atari 400 Goes Mini: A Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
Retro gaming aficionados, rejoice! Plaion and Retro Games Ltd. have announced the launch of the 400 Mini, a compact iteration of the iconic Atari 400 gaming console. This new device, a nod to the trend of releasing miniaturized versions of classic gaming systems, is set to hit the shelves on March 28th, with a price tag of $119.99. Pre-orders are already open, promising a wave of nostalgia for gaming enthusiasts.

A Compact Nostalgia Machine

The 400 Mini, a scale model of the Atari 400 that first graced the gaming world in 1979, is about half the size of its predecessor. Despite its compact frame, the device does not compromise on the gaming experience. It is preloaded with 25 classic Atari 8-bit era games including fan favourites like Berzerk, Millipede, and Star Raiders II. Modern features such as the ability to rewind gameplay and multiple save slots enhance these classic games for a contemporary gaming audience.

Updated Joystick and Connectivity Features

Accompanying the console is an updated version of the CX40 Atari joystick. Dubbed the CXSTICK, it boasts USB connectivity, making it versatile for use with other devices. The 400 Mini also features five USB ports for adding extra joysticks or keyboards and sideloading more games. An HDMI port ensures compatibility with modern television, connecting gamers to the past with the convenience of present-day tech.

Building on a Legacy of Retro Revival

This launch follows Retro Games Ltd.’s successful mini versions of the Amiga 500 and the Commodore 64. The Atari 2600, another classic, also saw a miniaturized update with cartridge support. The 400 Mini, described as a ‘nostalgic’ platform inspired by Atari’s pioneering home computer, continues this legacy. It is designed to authentically replicate the original, complete with an extensive library of pre-installed games that emulate the entire range of 8-bit Atari platforms.

The 400 Mini’s release is a testament to the enduring allure of retro gaming, offering enthusiasts a trip down memory lane while integrating the technological conveniences of today.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

