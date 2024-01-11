en English
Science & Technology

Astronomers Uncover the Big Ring: A Cosmic Anomaly Challenging Established Theories

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:58 pm EST
Astronomers have unveiled an immense cosmic structure named the Big Ring, challenging existing cosmological principles. The structure, with a staggering circumference of about four billion light-years, is situated approximately 9.2 billion light-years away from Earth. Composed of galaxies and galaxy clusters, its apparent diameter in Earth’s night sky equates to 15 moons.

Alexia Lopez: The Astronomer Behind the Discovery

The discovery was made by Alexia Lopez, a PhD student at the University of Central Lancashire, who had previously identified another vast structure, the Giant Arc, measuring 3.3 billion light-years across. The existence of these structures raises questions about the cosmological principle, which suggests that the universe should be uniformly distributed on a large scale, without significant irregularities beyond a size limit set theoretically at 1.2 billion light-years. Both the Big Ring and the Giant Arc shatter this limit, indicating that such massive structures may not have been possible to form within the current age of the universe based on existing theories.

Other Notable Cosmic Structures

Other large cosmic structures include the Sloan Great Wall and the South Pole Wall. However, the largest known is the Hercules-Corona Borealis Great Wall. Both the Big Ring and Giant Arc are situated near the Bootes constellation. The Big Ring is observed as a nearly perfect circle from Earth, although it may possess a corkscrew-like shape.

Techniques and Implications of the Discovery

The discoveries were made using a technique that observes quasars to reveal otherwise invisible cosmic matter. These findings, presented at the 243rd meeting of the American Astronomical Society, incite curiosity about the universe’s development and the mechanisms that could form such large structures. Experts like Professor Don Pollacco suggest that these structures could be relics from the early universe, representing waves of high and low-density material.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

