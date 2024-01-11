Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar Lander Faces Setback, Scientists Optimistic

In a recent turn of events, Astrobotic, a Pittsburgh-based company, reported possible loss of control of its Peregrine craft in space due to a fuel leak. Despite this, the craft remains stable and continues to transmit data from approximately 200,000 miles from earth. The Peregrine craft, about 84% of the way to the moon, has experienced a malfunction in its propulsion equipment, suspected to be a faulty valve, leading to the fuel leak.

Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar Lander Suffers Anomalies

Implications for Future Lunar Missions

The Peregrine, being the private lunar lander contracted under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, experienced anomalies and started to fail mere hours into the journey. Despite this setback, scientists remain optimistic about future lunar missions. The lander won’t be making a soft touchdown on the lunar surface, but the setback isn’t expected to affect the schedule of the next mission, which involves a lander built by the Intuitive Machines company. The far side of the moon, considered the best spot for radio astronomy, offers a truly radio quiet place in the inner solar system and lacks significant ionosphere or atmospheric layer.

Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission 1 Fails

