Japan

Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar Lander Faces Setback, Scientists Optimistic

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander Faces Setback, Scientists Optimistic

In a recent turn of events, Astrobotic, a Pittsburgh-based company, reported possible loss of control of its Peregrine craft in space due to a fuel leak. Despite this, the craft remains stable and continues to transmit data from approximately 200,000 miles from earth. The Peregrine craft, about 84% of the way to the moon, has experienced a malfunction in its propulsion equipment, suspected to be a faulty valve, leading to the fuel leak.

Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar Lander Suffers Anomalies

The Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander has reportedly suffered anomalies due to defects in the propulsion system and a propellant leak. The lander, however, remains operational in space, having been operational for 55 hours even with no chance for a soft landing on the Moon. An anomaly in the propulsion system prevented the lander from achieving a stable Sun pointing orientation, and a propellant loss occurred, causing the Attitude Control System thrusters to operate beyond their expected service life. Despite the propellant leak, the lander continues to remain operationally stable and is obtaining valuable data.

Implications for Future Lunar Missions

The Peregrine, being the private lunar lander contracted under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, experienced anomalies and started to fail mere hours into the journey. Despite this setback, scientists remain optimistic about future lunar missions. The lander won’t be making a soft touchdown on the lunar surface, but the setback isn’t expected to affect the schedule of the next mission, which involves a lander built by the Intuitive Machines company. The far side of the moon, considered the best spot for radio astronomy, offers a truly radio quiet place in the inner solar system and lacks significant ionosphere or atmospheric layer.

Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission 1 Fails

The first joint attempt by NASA and private companies to land a U.S. lander on the moon, the Peregrine Mission 1, has failed due to a fuel leak, with no chance of success. The faulty valve may have caused the failure. The loss of the lander is the second setback for NASA this week, as the launch dates for Artemis II and Artemis III have been delayed. The lander, owned by Astrobotic and partly funded by NASA, also contains ashes of people, including celebrities, for a ‘space funeral.’ If the lander reaches the moon, it will crash into its surface, otherwise, it will either head for deep space or be captured by the sun’s gravity.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

