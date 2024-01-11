Assault on Field: Referee Knocked Out During Amateur Football Match

In a shocking turn of events during the Doanh Nhan Online S7 amateur football tournament, a match between Cealdon and Doanh Nhan Quang Ngai (DNQN) was marred by an act of violence. DNQN player Hong Quang, in a fit of rage, assaulted referee Le Tuan Kiet, resulting in the latter’s immediate unconsciousness. The incident took place in the 20th minute of the game when Quang contested a foul called on a DNQN player.

The Aftermath of the Assault

The attack on Kiet was not only unexpected but severe, causing him to suffer from swelling, a hematoma, and a fractured upper jaw. Despite his injuries, the intrepid referee continued to officiate the match from the sidelines after receiving immediate medical attention and regaining consciousness. The Hoa Hao Medical Center later confirmed the extent of Kiet’s injuries. In response to the incident, the tournament organizers fined DNQN VND10 million (around $408 USD) to cover Kiet’s medical treatment.

Repercussions for Hong Quang

The Ho Chi Minh City Football Federation (HFF), with which Kiet is associated, has taken stringent action against Quang. Following his violent outburst, Quang has been banned from participating in all future amateur tournaments. This punitive measure not only affects Quang but also serves as a stark reminder to players about maintaining decorum on the field. Quang’s violent act reportedly stemmed from the DNQN team’s frustration at trailing 0-2 and facing potential elimination from the tournament. His disagreement with Kiet’s decision to issue a yellow card, instead of a red card for a foul, further fueled this unfortunate incident.

Increasing Incidences of Violence in Football

This incident isn’t an isolated one, as it follows a disturbing pattern of violence in football matches. Notably, Ankaragucu’s president Faruk Koca assaulted referee Halil Umut Meler after a 1-1 draw with Rizespor in the Turkish SuperLig, causing the league to be suspended indefinitely. Similarly, in a heated Coppa Italia quarter-final, Roma’s Edoardo Bove was hit by a beer bottle thrown by the crowd, resulting in three red cards. Such instances of violence highlight the urgent need for stricter enforcement of rules and regulations that ensure the safety and dignity of all individuals involved in the sport.