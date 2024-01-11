en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Assam to Implement Uniform Civil Code by 2024: A Step Towards National Integration

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 9:00 am EST
Assam to Implement Uniform Civil Code by 2024: A Step Towards National Integration

Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced the state’s intention to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by 2024, following in the footsteps of Uttarakhand and Gujarat. The UCC, a proposal to replace personal laws specific to religious communities with a common set of rules applicable to all citizens, aims to promote equality and national integration.

A Move Towards Equality and Integration

The implementation of the UCC is part of a broader political and social discourse in India, where the idea of a UCC has been a contentious issue for many years. The UCC seeks to establish a standardized set of personal laws that apply uniformly to all citizens, fostering a sense of equality and justice. India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has emphasized the importance of a single legal framework, arguing against the coexistence of multiple laws based on religious or community lines.

Exemption for Tribal Communities

Significantly, the Chief Minister announced that tribal communities in Assam will be exempted from the UCC. This exemption seems to recognize the unique cultural and social practices of tribal groups, which are often governed by customary laws rather than religious or civil codes. The ‘Assam model’ of the UCC will be tailored with this exemption, ensuring preservation of the unique cultural identity of these communities.

Anticipated Reactions

The proposal to implement the UCC in Assam is expected to provoke a range of responses from various societal sectors, including legal experts, religious groups, and civil society organizations. As part of the unfolding discourse, the announcement will likely trigger debates on the balance between uniformity in civil laws and respect for cultural diversity. The Chief Minister’s decision, therefore, will require careful navigation to ensure the protection of individual rights and community traditions while promoting national integration.

0
India Politics Society
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
Andhra Pradesh Government to Complete Comprehensive Caste Survey Ahead of Elections
The government of Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, has announced its plan to complete an extensive caste survey by February 15, 2024. This decision is in anticipation of the forthcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state. Originally approved by the cabinet on November 3 of
Andhra Pradesh Government to Complete Comprehensive Caste Survey Ahead of Elections
Unique Silver Anklet by Agra Sarafa Association for Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Ceremony
10 mins ago
Unique Silver Anklet by Agra Sarafa Association for Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Ceremony
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
16 mins ago
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
IMD Set to Launch Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting, Aiding Small Farmers
7 mins ago
IMD Set to Launch Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting, Aiding Small Farmers
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
7 mins ago
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
9 mins ago
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Latest Headlines
World News
Kenyan Athlete Sarah Chepchirchir Faces Doping Suspension Again
2 mins
Kenyan Athlete Sarah Chepchirchir Faces Doping Suspension Again
Systemic Inflammation and Immune Dysregulation: A New Angle to Understanding Long COVID
2 mins
Systemic Inflammation and Immune Dysregulation: A New Angle to Understanding Long COVID
Andhra Pradesh Government to Complete Comprehensive Caste Survey Ahead of Elections
3 mins
Andhra Pradesh Government to Complete Comprehensive Caste Survey Ahead of Elections
The Battle Over Voter Ink: NDC Versus EC
3 mins
The Battle Over Voter Ink: NDC Versus EC
Ambassador Adonia Ayebare Advocates for Political Independence at NAM Summit
5 mins
Ambassador Adonia Ayebare Advocates for Political Independence at NAM Summit
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
6 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
7 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Vice President's Wife Endorses Dr. Bawumia's Candidacy for Ghana's 2024 Elections
8 mins
Vice President's Wife Endorses Dr. Bawumia's Candidacy for Ghana's 2024 Elections
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
9 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
5 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app