en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Asia’s No.1 Chef Unveils His Chiang Mai Dining Guide

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
Asia’s No.1 Chef Unveils His Chiang Mai Dining Guide

In the heart of Thailand’s mountainous north, Chiang Mai is a culinary paradise that has long drawn food enthusiasts from around the globe. Now, it has received a fresh spotlight from one of Asia’s top culinary maestros, Thitid Tassanakajohn, fondly known as Chef Ton. The celebrated chef, who helms Bangkok’s Le Du and Nusara—two restaurants famed for their innovative Thai gastronomy—has unveiled his personal dining recommendations in Chiang Mai, a city he holds in high regard not only for its picturesque landscapes and rich heritage but also its pivotal role as a supplier to his globally acclaimed restaurants.

The Chef’s Connection to Chiang Mai

With Le Du named Asia’s No. 1 Restaurant in 2023, Chef Ton is no stranger to the international culinary scene. However, his ties to Chiang Mai are more profound than one might realize. He visits the city multiple times each year, drawn by its vibrant food culture and the exceptional quality of ingredients it provides. In many ways, Chiang Mai’s fertile lands and its farmers’ devotion to sustainable practices have played a crucial role in shaping the success of Chef Ton’s restaurants.

Unveiling the Culinary Treasures of Chiang Mai

For those seeking to savor the culinary delights of Chiang Mai, Chef Ton’s guide serves as a golden ticket. It introduces readers to an array of establishments, from traditional Thai eateries serving authentic northern delicacies to contemporary bars offering inventive cocktails. Each recommendation is a testament to the city’s diverse and dynamic food scene, reflecting the chef’s deep appreciation for the city’s gastronomic heritage and its ongoing evolution.

An Insider’s Guide for the Epicurean Traveler

Chef Ton’s guide is more than a simple list of dining spots—it is a curated journey through the city’s culinary landscape, narrated by a chef who has intimately acquainted himself with Chiang Mai’s gastronomy. For the epicurean traveler, this insider guide is a valuable resource, providing a unique perspective on the city’s dining scene and an opportunity to experience Chiang Mai through the discerning palate of one of Asia’s top chefs.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
6 seconds ago
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
Padraig Harrington, a renowned name in the world of professional golf, has been grappling with a major health setback, including a collapsed lung and pneumonia. The 52-year-old Dublin-born golfer initially misdiagnosed his symptoms as a severe flu. However, his condition later revealed to be pleurisy, which further escalated into pneumonia. Despite the daunting health challenges,
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
House Demolitions in Gaza: A Continuation of Israeli Military Operations
32 seconds ago
House Demolitions in Gaza: A Continuation of Israeli Military Operations
Ex-US State Department Official Discusses Sexual Violence in Israel and UN's Response
53 seconds ago
Ex-US State Department Official Discusses Sexual Violence in Israel and UN's Response
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
16 seconds ago
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Industry Sees Significant Advancements and Changes
18 seconds ago
Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Industry Sees Significant Advancements and Changes
Rescuers Swept Away During Flood Rescue Operation in North Carolina
28 seconds ago
Rescuers Swept Away During Flood Rescue Operation in North Carolina
Latest Headlines
World News
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
5 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
6 mins
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
6 mins
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
6 mins
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
6 mins
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
6 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
ECOWAS Court of Justice Ready to Handle Election Disputes across West Africa
6 mins
ECOWAS Court of Justice Ready to Handle Election Disputes across West Africa
Digital Playbooks: Revolutionizing Strategies in the NFL
6 mins
Digital Playbooks: Revolutionizing Strategies in the NFL
Bud Harrelson: Remembering the Mets Legend and Alzheimer's Advocate
7 mins
Bud Harrelson: Remembering the Mets Legend and Alzheimer's Advocate
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
34 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
7 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app