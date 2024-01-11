Asia’s No.1 Chef Unveils His Chiang Mai Dining Guide

In the heart of Thailand’s mountainous north, Chiang Mai is a culinary paradise that has long drawn food enthusiasts from around the globe. Now, it has received a fresh spotlight from one of Asia’s top culinary maestros, Thitid Tassanakajohn, fondly known as Chef Ton. The celebrated chef, who helms Bangkok’s Le Du and Nusara—two restaurants famed for their innovative Thai gastronomy—has unveiled his personal dining recommendations in Chiang Mai, a city he holds in high regard not only for its picturesque landscapes and rich heritage but also its pivotal role as a supplier to his globally acclaimed restaurants.

The Chef’s Connection to Chiang Mai

With Le Du named Asia’s No. 1 Restaurant in 2023, Chef Ton is no stranger to the international culinary scene. However, his ties to Chiang Mai are more profound than one might realize. He visits the city multiple times each year, drawn by its vibrant food culture and the exceptional quality of ingredients it provides. In many ways, Chiang Mai’s fertile lands and its farmers’ devotion to sustainable practices have played a crucial role in shaping the success of Chef Ton’s restaurants.

Unveiling the Culinary Treasures of Chiang Mai

For those seeking to savor the culinary delights of Chiang Mai, Chef Ton’s guide serves as a golden ticket. It introduces readers to an array of establishments, from traditional Thai eateries serving authentic northern delicacies to contemporary bars offering inventive cocktails. Each recommendation is a testament to the city’s diverse and dynamic food scene, reflecting the chef’s deep appreciation for the city’s gastronomic heritage and its ongoing evolution.

An Insider’s Guide for the Epicurean Traveler

Chef Ton’s guide is more than a simple list of dining spots—it is a curated journey through the city’s culinary landscape, narrated by a chef who has intimately acquainted himself with Chiang Mai’s gastronomy. For the epicurean traveler, this insider guide is a valuable resource, providing a unique perspective on the city’s dining scene and an opportunity to experience Chiang Mai through the discerning palate of one of Asia’s top chefs.