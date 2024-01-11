Asian Cup 2024: The Star Players to Watch Out For

The Asian Cup, the prestigious football tournament of Asia, is set to kick off in Lusail, Qatar, where 24 national teams will vie for the coveted title. In a tournament expected to be a thrilling showcase of football talent, several star players are anticipated to make a significant impact.

Qatar’s Dynamic Duo

Almoez Ali and Akram Afif, the key players who led Qatar to victory in the 2019 tournament, are back to defend their title. Almoez Ali, the top scorer and best player of the 2019 Asian Cup, will once again marshal the Qatari attack, while Akram Afif’s playmaking will be instrumental in creating goal-scoring opportunities.

Iran’s Striking Threat

For Iran, the striking partnership of Mehdi Taremi and Sardar Azmoun is set to be their inspiration. Despite a less impressive season with Porto, Taremi’s sharp striking abilities can’t be underestimated. Azmoun, an experienced forward, will complement Taremi in the attacking line.

South Korea’s Star Power

South Korea’s hopes lie heavily on the shoulders of Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in. Son’s exceptional form makes South Korea a strong title contender. Lee Kang-in, a talented playmaker, aims to help his team win their first Asian Cup in 64 years. Kim Min-jae, another South Korean star, will bolster their defense with his world-class skills.

Australia and Japan’s Key Players

Australia’s captain, Mathew Ryan, a seasoned goalkeeper with exceptional reflexes, is anticipated to lead his team with his leadership skills. Japan’s campaign will be led by the energetic midfielder Wataru Endo and the La Liga star Takefusa Kubo. Kaoru Mitoma, another exciting talent from Japan, will be another player to watch out for.