Zulfikar ‘Angel’ Noor: An Unexpected Star Rising in the Entertainment Industry

From the bustling campus of North South University in Dhaka to the glitzy realm of the entertainment industry, Zulfikar Noor, popularly known as Angel Noor, has carved out a distinctive niche for himself. An engineering student turned rising star, Noor’s multifaceted talent is flourishing across diverse platforms, from music and acting to TV commercials, painting a vivid picture of versatility.

An Unexpected Journey to Fame

Noor’s ascent to fame is far from typical. It began when he let his hair grow longer and curlier during his years studying Electronics and Electrical Engineering. His unique look, combined with his remarkable singing talent, led to a video of him crooning Arijeet’s ‘Phir Le Aya Dil’ on campus going viral in January 2020. Consequently, he was approached for a TV commercial, thereby setting him on a trajectory towards the entertainment industry. He subsequently appeared in 19 more TVCs, adding acting to his repertoire.

From a Pause to a Leap Forward

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic temporarily stalling his acting career, Noor used this time productively, balancing his work and education. The post-pandemic period brought an unforeseen opportunity – the ‘Toffee Star Search’ music competition. Driven by financial necessities and sheer talent, Noor emerged victorious, enabling him to sidestep student loans. This victory also opened the door to further opportunities in music, reinforcing his growing reputation as a versatile artist.

Rising to New Heights

Noor’s success in the music competition led to a significant role in the film ‘Boli’ and an overwhelming response to his cover of ‘Pasoori’ on social media. With his following on Facebook growing exponentially, Noor is now shifting his focus to original music. His debut track, ‘Jodi Abar,’ was released recently, marking a new chapter in his musical journey. The future holds promise with the upcoming release of ‘Boli,’ the second season of ‘Mobaroknama,’ a Bongo web series titled ‘BNG,’ and possible involvement in a Tamil movie.

In a world where fame is often short-lived, Angel Noor’s story stands out. His journey is a testament to his versatility, resilience, and relentless pursuit of his passions. As he continues his ascent in the entertainment industry, his unique blend of talents promises to keep his star shining brightly.