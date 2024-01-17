Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti Discuss Filmmaking and 'The Archies' Challenges on Sit With Hitlist

In an enlightening episode of Mid-day's Sit With Hitlist series, acclaimed filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti opened up about their cinematic journey and upcoming ventures. The duo delved into the creation of 'The Archies,' their first period film set in the nostalgic year of 1964. The movie, constructed around the fictitious town of Riverdale, posed significant challenges owing to its historical backdrop and the extensive ensemble involved.

Embracing the Challenges of 'The Archies'

Reema Kagti expressed her admiration for the character Jughead from 'The Archies.' The intricate design of the character, combined with the film's historical setting, required a meticulous approach to filmmaking. Zoya Akhtar, on the other hand, reflected on the lessons learned from her debut directorial, 'Luck By Chance,' which had Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in its cast. Despite her history with SRK, Zoya felt no need to call upon him to mentor the cast of 'The Archies,' asserting her role as director to guide the budding talents.

Evolution of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

While discussing their past work, it was revealed that 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' was initially conceived as a compact film. However, as the narrative evolved, it transformed into a larger production, garnering massive acclaim upon its release.

Professional Soulmates and Co-creators

Reema Kagti has been a part of Excel Entertainment since its inception, and currently, she co-manages Tiger Baby Films with Zoya Akhtar. The two regard themselves as professional soulmates, their synergy evident in the successful projects they've spearheaded. Kagti's invaluable insights play a pivotal role in refining Zoya's script editing process, contributing significantly to the distinct storytelling style that has come to define their joint ventures.

The complete interview, set to release on January 20, promises to explore further into Reema Kagti's professional background and her dynamic collaboration with Zoya Akhtar.