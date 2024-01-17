ZORA! Festival: A Cultural Tribute to Zora Neale Hurston's Legacy in Eatonville

Central Florida is currently immersed in cultural celebration, marking the 133rd birthday of iconic literary figure, Zora Neale Hurston with the 35th annual ZORA! Festival. The charm of Eatonville, the oldest Black-incorporated town in the U.S, is once again set to attract thousands of art and heritage enthusiasts from across the globe. The festival, an homage to the cultural contributions of people of African ancestry, is the longest-running arts and humanities festival in the U.S.

Advertisment

Unfurling the Cultural Tapestry

Throughout January, the festival will host a variety of in-person events. The grandeur begins with an opening exhibition at the Hurston Museum, followed by a display of artwork from a Ugandan artist, adding an international flavor to the festival. An award-winning chef will be conducting a dinner and class, promising an exquisite culinary journey. A Cultural Heritage Tourism Workshop and an outdoor festival of the arts, known as 'Education Day,' form the core of the festival's deep-rooted educational endeavors.

Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts: A Beacon of Heritage

Advertisment

The Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts will remain open daily during the festival month, announced N.Y. Nathiri, executive director of The Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community (PEC). The museum serves as a testament to the rich and diverse African-American heritage, further accentuating the cultural vibrancy of the festival.

Festival: A Model for Economic Development and Cultural Preservation

The ZORA! Festival, beyond its cultural significance, also serves as a model for economic development through cultural heritage tourism. As the festival returns to in-person events after a pause due to COVID-19, the anticipation and optimism within the community are palpable. While the pandemic posed challenges, the community's resilience and dedication to preserving Zora's legacy have been instrumental in recreating the festival's pre-COVID vibrancy.