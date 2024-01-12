Zooey Deschanel Supports Former Co-star at Premiere of ‘Self Reliance’

At the heart of Hollywood, a reunion sparked excitement among fans worldwide. Zooey Deschanel, with her fiancé Jonathan Scott, attended the premiere of ‘Self Reliance’, a Hulu film written and directed by Deschanel’s former co-star, Jake Johnson. The premiere took place on Thursday, January 11, with the film scheduled to be released on Hulu the following day.

A Reunion at the Premiere

The premiere event turned into a mini ‘New Girl’ reunion as Deschanel and Johnson came together for a picture that was later shared on Hulu’s Instagram account. The picture, featuring the former co-stars holding each other close, sent waves of nostalgia among their fans. The event also welcomed other celebrities, including Anna Kendrick and Emily Hampshire, adding to its glitter and glamour.

‘Self Reliance’: A Synopsis

The film ‘Self Reliance’ follows the intriguing story of Tommy, a character portrayed by Johnson. Tommy is invited to participate in a deadly game with a lucrative prize of $1 million. The twist in the tale is that Tommy must evade hunters who can attack him only when he is alone. As the game progresses, Tommy finds himself in a struggle to convince his friends and family about the game’s authenticity.

Continued Support and Friendship

Since ‘New Girl’ ended in 2018, Deschanel and Johnson have remained close friends and continue to support each other in their respective ventures. The premiere of ‘Self Reliance’ was no exception. Their reunion, along with Deschanel’s engagement to Jonathan Scott, has been the talk of the town, marking a memorable beginning to the new year.