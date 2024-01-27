Zoe Saldaa Eager to Reprise Role as Uhura in New Star Trek Film

Beloved actress Zoe Saldaa has recently voiced her keen interest in reprising her role as Uhura in a potential new Star Trek film. Saldaa's passion for the character and the franchise, which she has been a part of in three previous films directed by J.J. Abrams, shines through in her recent interview with ComicBook.com.

A Fond Look Back

Saldaa reminisced about her time on the Star Trek set, reflecting on the camaraderie she shared with co-stars Simon Pegg, Chris Pine, and the late Anton Yelchin. Her portrayal of Uhura, a character first brought to the screen by the late Nichelle Nichols, is considered a significant milestone in her acting career.

A Future in Star Trek

The actress's desire to return to the Star Trek universe comes as rumors circulate about a new film featuring a younger cast. Despite the potential schedule complications of reuniting the original cast, Saldaa remained hopeful about one last voyage aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise.

Trade Talks and Final Thoughts

While promoting the DVD and Blu-ray release of Special Ops: Lioness on BBC Radio 1, Saldaa reminisced about the enjoyable working dynamics she experienced on the Star Trek set, where improvisation and humor were the norm. She remains optimistic about the possibility of joining her Star Trek veterans for one final adventure.