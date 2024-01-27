Zoe Salda Expresses Interest in Joining the DC Universe Under James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy star, Zoe Salda, has expressed her interest in the DC Universe (DCU) under director James Gunn, who reciprocated the sentiment with potential roles in mind. While the specific character Salda might portray remains undisclosed, the likelihood of her involvement in DCU projects is high, considering the involvement of other Guardians of the Galaxy actors in Gunn's DCU ventures.

Reunion of the Guardians

Actors from the Guardians of the Galaxy have been making a transition to the DCU under Gunn's direction. Sean Gunn is set to bring the character Maxwell Lord to life, while Nathan Fillion will portray Guy Gardner. There are also rumors suggesting that Dave Bautista might have a role, possibly as Hugo Strange or Brainiac. Although Pom Klementieff was rumored to appear in 'Superman: Legacy', Gunn has denied these speculations while acknowledging the possibility of future collaborations.

The Gunn Factor

Gunn, now co-heading the DCU with Peter Safran, is known for his preference to re-collaborate with actors across his films. His reputation as a director began to peak with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and continued to soar with The Suicide Squad in 2020. Now, he's set to harness this successful trend in the DCU.

What's Next?

The upcoming 'Superman: Legacy', part of the new DCU, is slated for a 2025 release. It will follow the story of Superman as he grapples with balancing his heritage against his human upbringing. Whether Salda will be part of this narrative remains to be seen. However, what is certain is that her talent and eagerness to work in the superhero genre make her a promising addition to the DCU.