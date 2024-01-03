Zimbabwean Musician Winky D Faces Backlash Over Socio-political Commentary

Zimbabwean musician Winky D, aka Wallace Chirimuko, recently came under fire from supporters of the ruling Zanu PF party after performing a socially critical song during a concert. The New Year’s Eve concert marked two decades of Winky D’s music career and was sold out. Winky D performed an updated version of his 2012 song ‘Vashakabvu’. The song, now inclusive of a sampled letter, critiques the current socio-political issues plaguing Zimbabwe. The backlash took the form of harsh criticism and verbal attacks from the supporters of the ruling party. Winky D’s music, revered for its societal commentary, has sparked a debate on freedom of expression and the role of artists in political discourse.

Defending Artistic Freedom

Temba Mliswa, former Norton legislator, came to Winky D’s defense amid the onslaught from pro-Zanu PF activists. Mliswa argued that it was unnecessary to attack an artist for voicing out opinions and that Winky D should be allowed to continue his music without any undue pressure. Mliswa also criticized controversial preacher Passion Java for his misleading attacks on the musician.

Internal Conflict Within Zanu PF

In related news, ZANU PF’s women’s league protested against deputy Eunice Sandi Moyo and treasurer Sara Mahoka for allegedly undermining First Lady Grace Mugabe. Sandi Moyo was charged with setting parallel structures and taking actions without consulting Grace, while Mahoka was accused of challenging the First Lady during meetings and misappropriating party funds.

Voices of Protest

Calls for reform also echoed from Freedom Square, as ThisFlag pastor Evan Mawarire and MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai led a protest demanding the disbandment of the ZANU PF controlled Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. Meanwhile, former minister Tapiwa Mashakada expressed anxiety over the introduction of bond notes, citing the trauma of the 2008 economic crisis and the potential return of the Zimbabwean dollar.