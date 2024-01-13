en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Zimbabwean Author Aaron Chiundura Moyo: A Journey from Polygamy to Prolific Writing

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:48 pm EST
Zimbabwean Author Aaron Chiundura Moyo: A Journey from Polygamy to Prolific Writing

The humble beginnings of Aaron Chiundura Moyo, a celebrated Zimbabwean author, are a testament to the power of resilience and determination. Raised in a polygamous family, Moyo faced an uphill battle in his quest for education. He is now a revered literary figure, known for his gripping novels and dramas such as ‘Uchandifungawo Kereke Inofa,’ ‘Wakandicheka Nerakagomara,’ ‘Tiriparwendo,’ and ‘Kuridza Ngoma’. Despite his wealth of contributions to Zimbabwe’s literary landscape, Moyo is not resting on his laurels. He is currently penning his own biography, a journey that promises to be as captivating as his fictional works.

A Childhood on White-Owned Land

Moyo’s early life was spent on a white-owned farm near Gweru, Zimbabwe. The farm’s black workers, including Moyo, were discouraged from pursuing education beyond basic literacy. The farm owners’ intent was clear: to keep the workers tied to the land as laborers. However, Moyo, not one to be held back, sought education in spite of these stifling conditions.

Overcoming Obstacles

Battling against age discrimination and other hurdles, Moyo pursued his education. The struggle was not easy: his father, a polygamist, did not see the value in education. Nonetheless, Moyo’s tenacity saw him through, and he emerged as a prolific writer whose works have touched the hearts of many.

Life in a Polygamous Family

Moyo’s father married multiple women, including Moyo’s mother, her sister, and niece. This led to a large extended family, with Moyo himself fathering three children and eight grandchildren. His experience with polygamy, however, is not one he looks back on fondly. He criticizes the system, drawing attention to the jealousy and envy it breeds among co-wives.

The life of Aaron Chiundura Moyo is a tapestry woven with threads of rural life in Zimbabwe, the divisions within communities, and the resilience required to overcome adversity. As he embarks on writing his biography, the world awaits a deeper insight into the life and times of this celebrated Zimbabwean writer.

0
Arts & Entertainment Zimbabwe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
Calgary Overpass Closure: Art and Infrastructure at Odds
In a surprising turn of events, a pedestrian overpass in the Crossroads community of Calgary’s northeast has been abruptly closed due to safety concerns arising from its aging structure. Unexpectedly, this closure comes on the heels of a recently completed $23,000 art mural adorning the overpass as part of the ‘This is my neighbourhood’ initiative.
Calgary Overpass Closure: Art and Infrastructure at Odds
Bruce Springsteen Embarks on a Cinematic Journey with 'Nebraska'
7 mins ago
Bruce Springsteen Embarks on a Cinematic Journey with 'Nebraska'
The Lipa Siblings: Carving Distinct Paths in Entertainment
13 mins ago
The Lipa Siblings: Carving Distinct Paths in Entertainment
Gucci Reveals New Direction in Menswear at Milan Fashion Week
6 mins ago
Gucci Reveals New Direction in Menswear at Milan Fashion Week
Tom Holland Confirms He and Zendaya Are 'Absolutely Not' Broken Up
7 mins ago
Tom Holland Confirms He and Zendaya Are 'Absolutely Not' Broken Up
Yemi Alade: From Passion to Profession
7 mins ago
Yemi Alade: From Passion to Profession
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Playbook 2024: WEF, Climate Talks, and Democracy's Test
18 seconds
Global Playbook 2024: WEF, Climate Talks, and Democracy's Test
African National Congress Celebrates Founding Anniversary: A Deep Dive into the Implications
50 seconds
African National Congress Celebrates Founding Anniversary: A Deep Dive into the Implications
India-US Relationship: From Challenging Beginnings to a Strategic Partnership
2 mins
India-US Relationship: From Challenging Beginnings to a Strategic Partnership
Blizzard or Not, It's Campaign On for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
3 mins
Blizzard or Not, It's Campaign On for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
The Efficacy of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits: A New Challenge in the Pandemic
3 mins
The Efficacy of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits: A New Challenge in the Pandemic
South Africa Challenges Israel at the ICJ: A Move Resonating with Global Youth
3 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at the ICJ: A Move Resonating with Global Youth
Civil War Debate Sparks Political Controversy Among U.S. Presidential Candidates
4 mins
Civil War Debate Sparks Political Controversy Among U.S. Presidential Candidates
AFC Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
4 mins
AFC Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
March on Washington for Gaza: A Global Call for Peace
4 mins
March on Washington for Gaza: A Global Call for Peace
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app