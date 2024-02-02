Ziggy Marley Reflects on Bob Marley's Last Words and His Enduring Legacy

Ziggy Marley, son of the iconic reggae artist Bob Marley, has opened up about his treasured memories with his late father, including the final words that Bob Marley imparted to him before his untimely demise at the age of 36 in 1981. In a candid dialogue with People, Ziggy, at 55, revisited his father's parting wisdom: 'On your way up, take me up. On your way down, don't let me down.'

A Connection Beyond The Physical Realm

Ziggy conveyed the profound spiritual and emotional bond he shares with his siblings and their venerated father. His father's last words have served as a beacon in his life, guiding him in times of triumph and adversity. Ziggy clarified, contrary to some circulating reports, that his father's final words were not 'Money can't buy life.'

Reviving Cherished Memories

Ziggy fondly reminisced about the joyous moments he shared with his father, their bonding over football and boxing matches being highlights. He emphasized that Bob Marley's music remains a constant in their family, often reverberating through the halls of his mother's home, and his father's legacy continues to inspire him.

Bob Marley's Legacy Lives On

Following in his father's footsteps, Ziggy Marley has carved his own path as a Grammy-winning artist. He often experiences a sense of 'deja vu' on performing at venues where his father once held the stage. Ziggy conjectured that his father would take pride in the upcoming biopic 'One Love', scheduled for release on February 14, 2024. The film, a biographical sketch of Bob Marley's life and artistic journey, stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita.

Bob Marley, known for pioneering the reggae genre, has left behind a rich musical legacy. His timeless tracks like 'Redemption Song,' 'One Love,' and 'No Woman No Cry' continue to resonate with people globally, making him an enduring legend in the world of music.