Zendaya's Unseen Role: Helping Timothee Chalamet Build His First Home

When Timothee Chalamet, the acclaimed actor recognized for his roles in 'Call Me By Your Name' and 'Little Women', needed help setting up his New York City apartment, he turned to his friend and 'Dune' co-star, Zendaya Coleman. This surprising revelation came to light during their joint appearance on a recent episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', where they discussed Zendaya's instrumental role in transforming Chalamet's apartment from a raw, 'teenage boy' vibe to a more mature and functional living space.

Turning the 'Teenage Boy' Apartment into a Home

Chalamet, who described Zendaya as a 'sister', admitted that his apartment lacked necessities such as cups, plates, and cleaning supplies. It was Zendaya who took the initiative to take Chalamet on a shopping trip to Bed, Bath and Beyond, ensuring he had all the essential items needed to turn his apartment into a home. The duo reminisced about their shopping spree, with Chalamet expressing his gratitude for Zendaya's help, while Zendaya laughed about the 'big-boy stuff' they had purchased.

Zendaya's Struggles with Fame

On the same show, Zendaya also opened up about the challenges of fame. The actress, known for her roles in 'Spider-Man' and 'Dune', described how her celebrity status has made it difficult for her to enjoy casual outings. She explained that her presence tends to be overstimulating for the environment, with the potential to 'ruin everybody's night.'

Striving for Normality in a Celebrity World

Despite the constraints of fame, Zendaya remains determined to live a normal life. She spoke about her efforts to balance her privacy with her ability to 'exist' without needing to hide away. The actress also touched upon her relationship with 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' co-star Tom Holland. She emphasized the control she maintains over her personal life, stating that she chooses what to share publicly and what to keep private, thereby navigating her way through the challenges of a celebrity lifestyle.