Zendaya Expresses Excitement for Potential Third Dune Movie; Praises Director Denis Villeneuve

During a cast interview for the eagerly anticipated film, Dune 2, leading stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Florence Pugh shared intriguing insights into the Dune universe. Zendaya, exuding charm in a fashion ensemble from Petar Petrov's Spring/Summer 2024 collection, openly expressed her enthusiasm for potentially revisiting her role in a third Dune installment. Her commitment to Denis Villeneuve, the director, was palpable, as she lauded his attention to detail and passion for the Dune saga.

Zendaya's Anticipation for the Dune Trilogy

Zendaya's excitement about the possibility of reprising her role as Chani in a third Dune movie was contagious. She confidently stated that she is primed to return whenever Villeneuve decides to embark on the next journey. Her admiration for Villeneuve's perfectionism and his timing for divulging the franchise's future was evident. Her anticipation for the next chapter in the Dune series is heightened by her recent engagement with Frank Herbert's second book, 'Dune Messiah,' which is expected to serve as the blueprint for the third movie.

Villeneuve's Vision for the Dune Universe

Villeneuve's dream of expanding the Dune universe into a trilogy resonates strongly. His affirmation of a nearly finished script for the third movie serves as a testament to his dedication. The forthcoming Dune Part Two has been touted as superior to its predecessor, with Villeneuve eager to share it with the global audience. The success of the first Dune movie, which garnered 10 Oscar nominations, underscores the potential for sequels.

Warner Bros. Greenlights Third Installment

According to industry insider Jeff Sneider, Warner Bros. has given the green light for the third installment, projected for a 2027 release. The franchise's future seems bright, with the first Dune film having grossed over 402 million at the worldwide box office and clinched six Oscars. With Dune Part Two set to debut in theaters on March 1, the excitement for the continuation of the Dune saga is palpable.