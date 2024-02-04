Zelda Williams Steps into the Director's Chair with 'Lisa Frankenstein'

Zelda Williams, the daughter of the late, beloved Robin Williams, has made a name for herself in the entertainment world as an actor, director, and writer. Her latest venture, a feature directorial debut titled 'Lisa Frankenstein', is creating a buzz among film enthusiasts and critics alike. This horror-comedy, set in the 1980s, is a unique blend of dark humor and queer elements, reflecting Zelda's strong commitment to diversity and representation in cinema.

A Legacy Embraced, A Path Carved

With a name that pays tribute to her father's favorite video game, and a surname that echoes his enduring legacy, Zelda has successfully embraced her roots while forging her own unique path. Her film and TV roles, including the 2008 queer musical fantasy 'Were The World Mine' and the popular animated series 'The Legend Of Korra', testify to her versatility as an artist. Moreover, her directorial skills, honed through the creation of short films and music videos, have prepared her for the challenges of a feature film.

'Lisa Frankenstein': A Fresh Vibe for Cinema

'Lisa Frankenstein', written by Diablo Cody, offers a narrative that is as intriguing as it is refreshing. It follows a goth girl named Lisa who reanimates a Victorian-era corpse. The film, eagerly awaited by a new generation of viewers, especially the Gen Z market, is set to hit Philippine theaters on Feb. 7. The film stars Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse and is being promoted by Liza Soberano, who credits Dolly de Leon as her inspiration for pursuing a Hollywood career.

A Voice for the Queer Community

Identifying as bisexual, Zelda has often expressed her attraction to characters from iconic films such as 'The Princess Bride' and 'Batman Beyond'. Influenced by her parents' queer friends from a young age, she takes pride in incorporating queer elements into her work, thereby giving voice to a community that has been historically underrepresented in mainstream media. Zelda's past as an androgynous punk further adds depth to her perspective and informs her storytelling approach.

Even as she carves her niche in the film industry, Zelda has not forgotten her love for video games, perhaps most notably her namesake 'The Legend Of Zelda'. She even speculates on which games she'd like to see adapted into movies, hinting at the possibility of further blurring the lines between these two forms of entertainment in the future.