Zelda Williams Encourages Liza Soberano for her Hollywood Debut in 'Lisa Frankenstein'

In an intriguing twist of fate, Filipino actress Liza Soberano is all set to make her Hollywood debut in the film 'Lisa Frankenstein.' The actress, known for her talent and beauty, is anticipated to bring a fresh perspective to the project. The movie, which marks Soberano's international debut, is directed by Zelda Williams and also stars Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse.

From Manila to Hollywood

The story of Liza Soberano's transition to Hollywood is nothing short of inspiring. After a successful career in the Philippines, Soberano was encouraged by Zelda Williams, the director of 'Lisa Frankenstein,' to audition for a leading role in the movie. Williams, having followed Soberano's work, saw potential in her and reached out, demonstrating the importance of support and recognition from industry professionals in an actor's career growth.

A New Chapter

In 'Lisa Frankenstein,' Soberano plays Taffy, a cheerleader and the supportive step-sister of Newton's character. The movie, which is a coming-of-age film, is set to release in Philippine cinemas on February 7. This venture into Hollywood is a significant step in Soberano's acting career, as it gives her a platform to showcase her talent on an international stage.

Year of the Wood Dragon

Adding more to the excitement, Filipino geomancer Marites Allen predicts a promising and favorable time for tigers, like Liza, in 2024. Encouraging them to embrace rejuvenation and positivity, the year aligns the universe for their success. As Soberano prepares for the release of her first Hollywood movie, the stars seem to be in her favor, paving the way for a promising debut.