Zeenat Aman Picks Deepika Padukone for ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ Sequel

In a recent episode of DisneyHotstar’s ‘Koffee with Karan 8’, veteran actress Zeenat Aman, alongside Neetu Kapoor, spoke candidly about her illustrious career, personal life, and her defining role as Rupa in the 1978 classic ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’. She also expressed her admiration for Deepika Padukone, naming her as the ideal choice to play Rupa in a potential sequel to the iconic film.

Zeenat’s Admiration for Deepika Padukone

When asked by host Karan Johar about her choice to play Rupa if a sequel was ever made, Zeenat didn’t hesitate before naming Deepika Padukone. Her admiration for Deepika’s acting talent was evident as she praised her ability to embody complex characters with grace and intensity, much like she herself did in her prime.

Recollections of ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’

Zeenat also shared memories of her own journey as Rupa in ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’. She recounted how she had impressed Raj Kapoor, the film’s director, by arriving at RK Studios in full costume as Rupa. Her dedication to the role stunned Kapoor, prompting him to film a showcase reel to persuade distributors of Zeenat’s suitability for the part.

Zeenat’s Upcoming Film ‘Bun Tikki’

Furthermore, Zeenat Aman is making a much-anticipated return to acting in the upcoming film ‘Bun Tikki’. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and produced by Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 Productions, the film also stars Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi. As the film industry and fans eagerly await Zeenat’s comeback, her words of admiration for Deepika Padukone remind us of the legacy of strong, complex female characters in Indian cinema, a tradition that continues to thrive today.