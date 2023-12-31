en English
Arts & Entertainment

Zeenat Aman: A Nostalgic Encounter and Anticipation for Future

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:10 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:13 am EST
Zeenat Aman: A Nostalgic Encounter and Anticipation for Future

On a typical day at Mumbai’s International Airport, a moment of serendipity unfolded when renowned veteran actress, Zeenat Aman, stumbled upon a mural featuring herself among the luminaries of Indian Cinema. Her fascination with this surreal encounter was captured in a video she shared on Instagram, a testament to the influence she has had on the film industry.

A Nostalgic Encounter

The short video clip encapsulates Aman’s surprise and delight as she recognizes her own image among the icons of Indian cinema. It’s a tangible testament to her enduring legacy, and a reminder of how her groundbreaking roles have shaped the industry. The mural, a homage to the greatest contributors to Indian cinema, illustrates the high esteem in which Aman is held, even as years have passed since her heyday.

Reflecting on the Past, Looking Towards the Future

In her Instagram post, Aman reflected on the year 2023 as a productive phase of her life. She expressed optimism for the coming year, 2024, hinting at future projects and expressing anticipation for new opportunities. Considering her forthcoming film, Bun Tikki, it appears that Aman is far from winding down her illustrious career. Rather, she seems eager to explore new frontiers and continue her journey in the film industry.

Resilience, Self-Belief, and Gratitude

In another Instagram post, Aman expressed her gratitude towards her family, friends, and fans, acknowledging the support she has received throughout her life. She highlighted resilience, self-belief, and gratitude as the cornerstones of her journey, which has been marked by both highs and lows. Aman’s humility, despite her stardom, and her willingness to share her life’s lessons offer a glimpse into the woman behind the screen persona.

As she celebrated her 72nd birthday a few months prior, Aman’s posts reveal her anticipation for a year filled with joy and her determination to engage with her audience on social media platforms like Instagram.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

