Zarin Shihab: From IIT Madras to the Silver Screen

In a candid interaction, Zarin Shihab, a familiar face from the popular series ‘The Family Man’, opened up about her journey in the world of acting. Shihab, best known for her role as a nurse in the series, recently portrayed a significant character in Anand Ekarshi’s Malayalam film ‘Aattam’. This film, set in the scenic backdrop of a theatre group in Kerala, delves into the deeply entrenched societal issues of misogyny and patriarchy.

Discovering Passion at IIT Madras

It was at the prestigious IIT Madras that Zarin Shihab discovered her love for theatre. In her late twenties now, she reminisces about her transition from an IITian to a professional actor. The transformation was not a cakewalk, but her passion for the craft kept her going.

Challenges in Mumbai and Shift to Kerala

Shihab shared her experiences in Mumbai, where she faced the typical pigeonholing of actors. She was frequently typecast for ‘south Indian’ roles, a constraint that severely limited her creative scope. In search of broader horizons and more creative freedom, Shihab decided to relocate to Kerala. Her primary motivation was her aspiration to work in Malayalam cinema, a space that she believed offered more substantial roles.

Aattam: A Triumph Against Patriarchy

Shihab’s performance in ‘Aattam’ has been widely appreciated. The film, which confronts the deep-rooted patriarchy in society, is drawing crowds to the theatres. Shihab also spoke about her experiences on the set and how acting has contributed to her personal growth. Her journey, highlighting the struggle and triumph of an actor, is a testament to her determination and love for the craft.