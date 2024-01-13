en English
Zarin Shihab: Breaking Stereotypes and Embracing Malayalam Cinema

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:17 pm EST
Zarin Shihab, a rising star in the Indian film industry, has candidly discussed her journey to fame, the hurdles she encountered, and her strategic shift to Malayalam cinema. Making her entry into the industry with the acclaimed series ‘The Family Man,’ she found herself frequently typecast in Mumbai. Despite her talent and versatility, she was often restricted to South Indian roles, a clear indication of the pervasive stereotyping in the industry.

Embracing Malayalam Cinema

Confronted with such limited opportunities, Shihab made the bold decision to move to Kerala. Her pursuit of more substantial and creatively satisfying roles led her to Malayalam cinema, an industry she deeply respects. This shift proved fruitful as her performance as Anjali in the Malayalam film ‘Aattam’ has been widely appreciated. Anchored in a theatrical setting in Kerala, ‘Aattam’ delves into the themes of misogyny and patriarchy, spotlighting Shihab’s acting prowess.

Discovering Theatre at IIT Madras

Shihab’s acting journey traces back to her time at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. It was here that she discovered her passion for theater, diving headfirst into a range of plays. From Agatha Christie’s murder mysteries to the profound Indian plays of Vijay Tendulkar, Shihab honed her art on the stage before transitioning to the screen.

Learning from ‘The Family Man’

Reflecting on her experience in ‘The Family Man,’ Shihab emphasized the meticulousness of the directors. This attention to detail, she believes, contributed significantly to the show’s success. Shihab’s filmography also includes ‘Rashmi Rocket,’ further underlining her commitment to challenging and diverse roles. As she continues to navigate the film industry, her move to Kerala signifies a strategic shift towards a more fulfilling career, one that aligns with her artistic vision and combats the clichéd roles often offered to her.

