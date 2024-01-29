Zakk Wylde Unveils First-Ever Music Festival 'Berzerkus'

Guitar virtuoso Zakk Wylde has unveiled his latest venture - Berzerkus, an inaugural music festival slated for September 14, 2024, at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pennsylvania. Wylde, renowned for his work with Black Label Society and Ozzy Osbourne, is set to co-headline with country music sensation Cody Jinks. The festival's lineup is a unique blend of five original artists and three tribute acts, promising an eclectic mix of sounds and styles for attendees.

A Festival Beyond Music

Beyond the music, Berzerkus is designed to be an immersive, multi-faceted event. A cavalcade of attractions is set to take place, including a car show, a music gear market, a strong man competition, and a craft beer festival. Emerging talents will compete in a 'Battle of the Bands' event, and a 'Miss Berzerkus' pageant will also add a unique flair to the festival's roster.

In a moving homage to the late Pantera guitarist, Dimebag Darrell, a charity motorcycle ride named 'Ride for Dime' will be among the festival's attractions. The festival is expected to draw music enthusiasts from across the tri-state area, East Coast, and beyond, offering a comprehensive experience that transcends the typical music festival.

John M. Oakes on Berzerkus

John M. Oakes, CEO of Poconos Park/From The Roots, expressed his excitement about collaborating with Zakk Wylde to create a fan-centered festival experience. The festival's emphasis on inclusivity and variety, he said, reflects Wylde's vision for a unique and engaging fan experience.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Berzerkus will go on pre-sale on February 1st for those who register on the festival's website by January 31st. The pre-sale will offer an exclusive deal of Early Bird General Admission lawn tickets at a discounted price, allowing eager fans to secure their spots before the general ticket sale commences on February 2nd.