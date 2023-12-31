en English
Arts & Entertainment

Zack Tabudlo Rings in the New Year with a Stellar Performance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:26 am EST
Zack Tabudlo Rings in the New Year with a Stellar Performance

As the final hours of 2023 ebbed away, the Filipino crowd welcomed the New Year with a mesmerizing performance by the country’s heartthrob, Zack Tabudlo. The singer-songwriter, known for his chart-topping tracks, added to the festive fervor by playing his popular music, creating an unforgettable experience for those in attendance.

The Star-Studded Countdown

Tabudlo, along with other OPM (Original Pilipino Music) stars like Ely Buendia, KZ Tandingan, and Adie, graced the stage for the grand New Year’s Eve countdown in Taguig’s BGC. The event, a beloved tradition, marked the transition from the old year to the new, filled with anticipation and excitement.

International Flavor

Adding an international flavor to the event, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, Irene, and Wendy also performed. The K-Pop stars, who had previously visited the Philippines for their ‘R to V’ tour, treated the audience to Wendy’s solo performance and their first live execution of ‘Monster’.

A Night to Remember

These countdown events, characterized by high-energy performances, are a vital part of New Year’s Eve celebrations. As the crowd bid farewell to 2023 and welcomed 2024, Tabudlo’s performance underscored the night’s celebratory spirit, creating an atmosphere of hope and joy that will undoubtedly remain etched in the memories of those present.

Arts & Entertainment Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

