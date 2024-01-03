en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Battles Mixed Reviews to Top Netflix Charts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Battles Mixed Reviews to Top Netflix Charts

Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, has been a hot topic of discussion since its release on Netflix, amassing 16.5 million views in the UK alone within the first week of its launch. Hitting nearly 24 million views globally in its initial four days, the film’s performance sets it up as one of the most successful releases on Netflix in the UK in the past year.

The Story

The narrative of Rebel Moon revolves around Kora, a rebel warrior battling against the Motherworld empire, and her quest to gather a team of fighters from various planets. The film, however, has received mixed reviews, with some critics lambasting the story for its lack of captivating characters and its lengthy duration. Despite these criticisms, the film has managed to secure a solid viewership, with approximately 18 million households tuning in to watch in the first week.

Performance on Netflix

Despite the mixed reviews, Rebel Moon has performed exceptionally well on the streaming platform, consistently topping the Netflix Top 10 and becoming the most-watched movie for two consecutive weeks. Boasting an impressive 34 million views and an estimated 77 million hours watched, the film has shown commendable staying power. It has outperformed recent titles such as Leo, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, and David Fincher’s The Killer.

The Future of Rebel Moon

Following the success of Part One, fans eagerly anticipate the release of Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver, set to debut on Netflix on April 19. Furthermore, director Zack Snyder has hinted at future projects related to the Rebel Moon universe, including an RPG, a graphic novel, and an animated short, adding to the excitement of sci-fi enthusiasts around the globe.

0
Arts & Entertainment Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
46 seconds ago
15th Bangalore International Film Festival: A Confluence of Cinema, Culture, and Conversation
In a recent convergence, the organising committee of the 15th Bangalore International Film Festival, under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, deliberated on its forthcoming event, shedding light on an ambitious blueprint for an international cinema extravaganza. The committee, a diverse group of members, held a fervent discussion, contributing their insights to an event that
15th Bangalore International Film Festival: A Confluence of Cinema, Culture, and Conversation
Patti Smith's Historic Performance at Matera's UNESCO Anniversary Celebration
6 mins ago
Patti Smith's Historic Performance at Matera's UNESCO Anniversary Celebration
G. Love & Special Sauce Celebrates 30 Years with Expanded Edition and North America Tour
15 mins ago
G. Love & Special Sauce Celebrates 30 Years with Expanded Edition and North America Tour
Elma Pazar in Talks for All Stars Series: A Look into Her Reality TV Journey
2 mins ago
Elma Pazar in Talks for All Stars Series: A Look into Her Reality TV Journey
January 2024's Entertainment Lineup: A Potpourri of Films and TV Shows
3 mins ago
January 2024's Entertainment Lineup: A Potpourri of Films and TV Shows
Jeff Hardy, 'The Broken One', Contemplates Transition to Acting
4 mins ago
Jeff Hardy, 'The Broken One', Contemplates Transition to Acting
Latest Headlines
World News
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
29 seconds
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
1 min
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
Former Minister K Therie Questions India's Shift Towards a Hindu State
1 min
Former Minister K Therie Questions India's Shift Towards a Hindu State
UUP Proposes UK Internal Market Trade Body to Address Trade Deficit
2 mins
UUP Proposes UK Internal Market Trade Body to Address Trade Deficit
Aaron Rodgers' String of Controversies: Unfounded Allegations, Career Moves, and Calls for NFL Accountability
3 mins
Aaron Rodgers' String of Controversies: Unfounded Allegations, Career Moves, and Calls for NFL Accountability
Duly's Contraceptive Care Platform Targets India’s Youth - Insights from Equity Podcast
3 mins
Duly's Contraceptive Care Platform Targets India’s Youth - Insights from Equity Podcast
Teenage Phenom Luke Littler Takes on the World Championship Darts Final
3 mins
Teenage Phenom Luke Littler Takes on the World Championship Darts Final
Unconventional Cancer Treatments: The Promise of Mushroom Polysaccharides and More
3 mins
Unconventional Cancer Treatments: The Promise of Mushroom Polysaccharides and More
World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater Amid Snow Scarcity
3 mins
World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater Amid Snow Scarcity
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
30 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
31 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
40 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
41 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
50 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
53 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app