Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Battles Mixed Reviews to Top Netflix Charts

Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, has been a hot topic of discussion since its release on Netflix, amassing 16.5 million views in the UK alone within the first week of its launch. Hitting nearly 24 million views globally in its initial four days, the film’s performance sets it up as one of the most successful releases on Netflix in the UK in the past year.

The Story

The narrative of Rebel Moon revolves around Kora, a rebel warrior battling against the Motherworld empire, and her quest to gather a team of fighters from various planets. The film, however, has received mixed reviews, with some critics lambasting the story for its lack of captivating characters and its lengthy duration. Despite these criticisms, the film has managed to secure a solid viewership, with approximately 18 million households tuning in to watch in the first week.

Performance on Netflix

Despite the mixed reviews, Rebel Moon has performed exceptionally well on the streaming platform, consistently topping the Netflix Top 10 and becoming the most-watched movie for two consecutive weeks. Boasting an impressive 34 million views and an estimated 77 million hours watched, the film has shown commendable staying power. It has outperformed recent titles such as Leo, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, and David Fincher’s The Killer.

The Future of Rebel Moon

Following the success of Part One, fans eagerly anticipate the release of Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver, set to debut on Netflix on April 19. Furthermore, director Zack Snyder has hinted at future projects related to the Rebel Moon universe, including an RPG, a graphic novel, and an animated short, adding to the excitement of sci-fi enthusiasts around the globe.