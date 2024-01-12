en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Zach Bryan Stirs Excitement with Surprise Show and a Star Guest

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
Zach Bryan Stirs Excitement with Surprise Show and a Star Guest

Country music’s rising star, Zach Bryan, recently delivered an impromptu performance at Austin’s renowned Sagebrush, marking a night to remember for the music aficionados in the Texan city. The event, which included a 40-minute acoustic set by Bryan, was laced with unexpected surprises, including an appearance by acclaimed actor and Texas native, Matthew McConaughey.

Surprises at The Sagebrush

The first 100 fans who graced the venue were treated to free beers, purchased by Bryan himself, as a token of appreciation for their support. Despite his commitment to a Dry January, Bryan joined the crowd for a toast, hinting at his potential deviation from the alcohol-free resolution. The post-show tweet from Bryan seemed to confirm this speculation.

A Special Guest Appearance

What amplified the night’s thrill was the unexpected presence of McConaughey, an Oscar-winning actor known for his distinctive Texan charm. This unexpected pairing of the music world and Hollywood at Sagebrush sparked rumors of a possible collaboration.

The Great American Bar Scene

Reports suggest that McConaughey and Bryan might be joining forces for a music video tied to Bryan’s much-anticipated new project, tentatively titled ‘The Great American Bar Scene.’ This news, though unconfirmed, has fueled excitement among fans eager for fresh content from the emerging country artist. While details about the new album are still under wraps, the fact that Bryan is actively shooting a music video suggests that the release could be just around the corner.

The Sagebrush show, with its mix of live performance and star-studded attendance, not only served as a celebration for fans but also underscored Bryan’s growing prominence in the music industry. As the artist continues his ascent, fans can look forward to more music, surprises, and maybe even a few more free beers.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Apex Legends Players Face Unexpected Issue with In-Game Gifting Feature
In a sudden turn of events, Apex Legends players encountered a snag with the in-game gifting feature, sending ripples of uncertainty through the gaming community. The ‘Gift a Friend’ option, a much-loved feature amongst players, became inaccessible at the dawn of 2024, causing confusion and speculation. Not a Glitch, But a Deliberate Action The inability
Apex Legends Players Face Unexpected Issue with In-Game Gifting Feature
Michael J. Fox's 'Still' Wins Best Documentary: A Celebration of Love and Resilience
6 mins ago
Michael J. Fox's 'Still' Wins Best Documentary: A Celebration of Love and Resilience
Actor Nasser Shines in Netflix's 'Killer Soup', Discusses Dangers of Typecasting
15 mins ago
Actor Nasser Shines in Netflix's 'Killer Soup', Discusses Dangers of Typecasting
RodeoHouston 2024 Unveils Star-Studded Lineup Featuring Viral Country Underdog
2 mins ago
RodeoHouston 2024 Unveils Star-Studded Lineup Featuring Viral Country Underdog
'Mean Girls' Reimagined: A Musical Adaptation Reflecting Modern Teen Life
3 mins ago
'Mean Girls' Reimagined: A Musical Adaptation Reflecting Modern Teen Life
Archana Gautam: Navigating Health Challenges and Reality TV Space
4 mins ago
Archana Gautam: Navigating Health Challenges and Reality TV Space
Latest Headlines
World News
Patrick Bamford Seeks Goal-Scoring Advice from Gary Lineker: A Surprise Move with Spectacular Results
37 seconds
Patrick Bamford Seeks Goal-Scoring Advice from Gary Lineker: A Surprise Move with Spectacular Results
Japanese Finance Minister Foresees Swift Resolution to Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring
2 mins
Japanese Finance Minister Foresees Swift Resolution to Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring
Archana Gautam: Navigating Health Challenges and Reality TV Space
4 mins
Archana Gautam: Navigating Health Challenges and Reality TV Space
Mahant Raju Das Elucidates Pran Pratishtha's Significance Amid Ram Mandir Construction
4 mins
Mahant Raju Das Elucidates Pran Pratishtha's Significance Amid Ram Mandir Construction
Arizona's 'Hell Week': A Last-Minute Fundraising Frenzy Before Legislative Session
4 mins
Arizona's 'Hell Week': A Last-Minute Fundraising Frenzy Before Legislative Session
Rozelle Parklands Asbestos Discovery Spurs Calls for Immediate Action
5 mins
Rozelle Parklands Asbestos Discovery Spurs Calls for Immediate Action
Palestinian Ambassador Voices Concerns to ICJ Prior to Hearing on Israel's Actions
6 mins
Palestinian Ambassador Voices Concerns to ICJ Prior to Hearing on Israel's Actions
Political Allegiances Shift in Iowa as Socioeconomic Divide Widens
6 mins
Political Allegiances Shift in Iowa as Socioeconomic Divide Widens
Unraveling Iowa's Political Shifts, Trump's Court Saga, and Rising Threats: A PostLive Discussion
6 mins
Unraveling Iowa's Political Shifts, Trump's Court Saga, and Rising Threats: A PostLive Discussion
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app