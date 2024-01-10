Zach Bryan Critiques Country Radio’s Song Choices, Sparks Online Controversy

In a recent public discourse, country music artist Zach Bryan took aim at the country radio industry’s song choices, specifically critiquing the immediate airplay given to Walker Hayes’ song ‘Fancy Like.’ Bryan’s comments, which stirred a pot of responses online, were part of a larger dialogue on the radio’s perceived lack of diversity in song selections, with certain songs gaining quicker recognition than others.

Bryan’s Critique and the Country Radio Landscape

Bryan’s remarks come in the wake of Tyler Childers’ song ‘Shake the Frost,’ a track from 2013, only recently gaining recognition on country radio. Bryan argued that this ten-year delay starkly contrasts the immediate airplay received by ‘Fancy Like,’ which was released in the summer of 2021 and references Applebee’s in its lyrics. Bryan suggested that this disparity reflects an oversight of artistic talent in favor of promoting what he considers to be a ‘cookie-cutter corporate sound.’

The Online Backlash and Bryan’s Defense

Despite claiming that his initial comments were intended humorously, Bryan faced significant criticism online. In response, he clarified that his critique was not a personal attack on Hayes but rather a commentary on the industry’s approach to song selection. Bryan further defended his stance by expressing his admiration for Childers as a songwriter, stating that his work deserved earlier recognition.

Hayes’ Response and Bryan’s Admiration for Watchhouse

In the midst of the controversy, Walker Hayes responded light-heartedly, expressing gratitude for the radio airplay of his song and wishing success to both Bryan and Childers. Concurrently, Bryan also expressed appreciation for the song ‘The Wolves’ by the band Watchhouse, further demonstrating his respect for diverse musical talent.

As the dialogue continues, Bryan is gearing up for his Quittin Time Tour in March following the release of his self-titled album in August. Meanwhile, Hayes, who released a Christmas version of ‘Fancy Like’ and his last album ‘Country Stuff the Album’ in January 2022, has yet to announce any major tour plans for 2024.