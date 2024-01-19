Zac Thompson and Nicola Izzo Unveil 'Blow Away' - A Neo-Noir Crime Thriller Comic Series from Boom Studios

Acclaimed writer Zac Thompson and artist Nicola Izzo have announced their latest venture: a neo-noir crime thriller comic book series titled 'Blow Away'. The series is set for release by Boom Studios in April this year, promising to engage readers with its suspenseful storytelling and dynamic narrative.

Advertisment

A Blend of Classic Cinema and Modern Storytelling

'Blow Away' draws inspiration from classic films such as Fargo and Rear Window, paying tribute to the works of cinema legends Francis Ford Coppola, Brian De Palma, and Alfred Hitchcock. The narrative unfolds on the desolate Baffin Island, where wildlife videographer Brynne Brautigan witnesses a violent altercation between two climbers. Suspecting murder, her pursuit of truth unravels a world of obsession and deceptive realities.

Exploring Contemporary Themes

Advertisment

The series aims to delve into themes of isolation, paranoia, misinformation, and the concept of a post-truth era. The remote setting, detached from contemporary culture, offers a unique perspective on these themes. The quietness of winter and Brautigan's professional knack for recognizing patterns become crucial elements of the narrative.

Creators' Vision and Contribution

Writer Zac Thompson has expressed his long-standing desire to create a paranoid thriller story, and 'Blow Away' seems to fulfill this ambition. Artist Nicola Izzo emphasizes the cinematic approach of the comic, reflecting his passion for direction and storytelling. Elizabeth Brei, the series editor, has praised the synergy between Thompson and Izzo, stating that 'Blow Away' is poised to bring a fresh perspective to the crime comics genre.