Arts & Entertainment

Zac Efron Radiates Positivity at NBR Awards Gala Despite SAG Snub

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:28 am EST
Zac Efron Radiates Positivity at NBR Awards Gala Despite SAG Snub

Despite not securing a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, actor Zac Efron did not let this dim his spirits at the National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala. Efron, who has been praised for his role as pro-wrestler Kevin Von Erich in ‘The Iron Claw,’ was seen in good spirits, spending time with Elizabeth Olsen, his co-star from the 2012 romantic comedy ‘Liberal Arts,’ at the event held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

Unfazed by SAG Awards Snub

The SAG Awards omission did not dampen Efron’s enthusiasm as he joined the star-studded event. The actor, dressed in a navy velvet blazer, white top, charcoal trousers, and patent brogues, was seen sharing a light-hearted moment with Olsen as they posed for photographs. Olsen, on the other hand, looked stunning in a white cropped blazer, corseted top, and black-silk split maxi-skirt, complemented with Louboutin platform heels.

‘The Iron Claw’ Bags Best Ensemble Honor

Even though Efron was not individually recognized by the SAG Awards, ‘The Iron Claw,’ a film that explores the true story of the Von Erich wrestling family, was acknowledged at the gala. The film, which charts the rise and fall of the family under the pressure of their father’s expectations, won the Best Ensemble honor at the event. Directed by Sean Durkin, the movie and Efron’s performance have been well-received by critics, despite not gaining recognition from major awards bodies this year.

Notable Winners at National Board Of Review Awards

The National Board Of Review Awards also recognized other significant works in the industry. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ took home the Best Film award, while its director, Martin Scorsese, was named Best Director. Actor Bradley Cooper was honored with the NBR Icon Award, marking another highlight of the event.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

